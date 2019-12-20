 
CT Skills helped over 1,400 unemployed East Midlands residents land job interviews in 2019

@CTSkills are ending 2019 on a high!

East Midlands based training provider, CT Skills are ending 2019 on a high as they have successfully helped over 1,400 unemployed locals secure an interview with a local employer.

For over 20 years, CT Skills has been providing a route into employment to East Midlands residents through short training courses and apprenticeships with local employers.

In 2019 alone, CT Skills have provided short training courses in some of the most sought after sectors such as construction, customer service and health & social care. Following the course, the learners will then attend an interview with a leading employer.

This year employers have included Marriott Hotel, DCFC, Pizza Express, Nottingham Police, UPS and Cathedral Quarter Hotel all of which offered roles to a trained resident who had completed a course with CT Skills.

Amongst the 1,400 locals who attended a course and secured a job was sixty year old Geoffrey Cook who found himself homeless and unemployed; he came to CT Skills in August 2019 in search for a job. Within weeks he had completed 2 week employability course and through CT Skills he secured a job with stock auditing firm, RGIS.

Geoffrey said; “I had nothing left when I came to CT Skills, but they turned it around for me. I couldn’t believe it when I got offered the job, I cried with happiness! I now have my own place again and I am happy to be off the streets and back in work. They really have turned my life around for me.”

Donna Williams, Head of Operations at CT Skills commented on the training provider’s success; “The East Midlands is one of the most vibrant and cultural places to live in the country providing many great opportunities for individuals to achieve their career goals.

We are extremely thrilled to have helped over 1,400 unemployed locals to secure an interview and we can’t wait to see our success continue in the year 2020.”

CT Skills is an ambitious business which employs over 110 staff and has a turnover of over £5m. They are graded Good by Ofsted and hold the British Quality Standard ISO 9001 and have been awarded the Investors in People (IiP) Silver Award.

