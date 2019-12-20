South Eastern Regional College Sport students host Futsal Tournament

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Sport students recently hosted an Inter-Campus Futsal Tournament at Lisburn Racquets club.

The students were tasked with planning, organising and running the event as part of their project-based learning which is embedded into their course. SERC students from various courses within the College from all four main campuses took part in the sporting event.

Winners of the tournament were Team Lisburn 2A from Level 3 Sports and Player of the Tournament was awarded to Conor Doran, a Level 2 Plumbing student.

Jackie Finney, Sports lecturer at SERC said, “Organising and implementing a sporting event allows our students to have the opportunity to get hands on experience learning practical skills such as teamwork, problem solving and time management which are necessary for any career path.

She continued, “The students worked tirelessly to ensure this was an enjoyable and successful event. The feedback from participants has been excellent and we are so pleased that everyone had a great time.”

