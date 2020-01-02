 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Christmas generosity from staff at PHX Training

Details
Hits: 287
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Staff at a regional training provider have abandoned workplace Christmas traditions in order to help learners.

Workers at PHX Training, which has centres across Lancashire and Cumbria, opted not to take part in the traditional office Secret Santa this year. Instead, staff chose to join together and donate their money to a good cause.

Staff purchased over 60 presents in total, which were distributed to current and past learners who had recently completed a PHX Training course or apprenticeship.

The presents were distributed to learners as they entered the centre before Christmas, with the gifts including chocolate, toiletries and socks.

Claire Williams, Business Manager at PHX Training, said: “Our staff are extremely generous and always aim to put learners first. When the idea was first raised for us all to donate to buy presents for our learners, everybody agreed that it was the right thing to do.

“Christmas is about generosity and showing people that we care. By donating these presents we’ve let all our learners know that they are part of our extended work family and that we wish them well for the future.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment
Sector News
Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel
Absence Statistics
Sector News
Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi
ESFAâ€™s National Careers Service head awarded in New Yearâ€™s Honours
Sector News
ESFAâ€™s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOW ‘INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETS’ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment
Sector News
Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel
Absence Statistics
Sector News
Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding
Sector News
Most people fail to turn a good idea into a successful business ventur
Decade of decline in adult learning with four million 'lost learners' since 2010
Sector News
Survey shows adult participation in education has fallen to record low
Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton
Sector News
A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s lov
This is how students rack up their debts
Sector News
In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outst
City of London Corporation staff recognised in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Two City of London Corporation staff members have been honoured in the
Multi-million pound culture boost for programmes that enable young people to learn creative skills and widen their horizons
Sector News
Thousands more children will be able to learn instruments and play in
CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive
Sector News
Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 202

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Why Nutrition During College Years Is Crucial 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Breaking Into The Tech Industry With Different Degrees 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment 2 hours 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page