Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s love affair with punk rock music features students and staff from the University of Northampton.

Chris Packham: Forever Punk sees the environmentalist and life-long punk reveal how, as a teenager with undiagnosed Asperger’s, punk rock may have saved his life.

During the programme, which airs on BBC Four on Friday 10 January, Chris interviews University Vice Chancellor, Nick Petford, who was in Southampton’s first punk outfit, Strate Jacket at the age of 16, back in 1977.

Chris, who grew up in Southampton, revealed to Nick that he was a huge Strate Jacket fan, who attended their gigs and hung around outside the band’s rehearsal room to secretly listen to them practice.

During the filming at Waterside Campus, which took place in April 2018, Chris also joined UON students for a presentation on the punk movement in Northern Ireland, from Senior Lecturer in Media Production, Roy Wallace.

The University’s Chancellor, Reverend Richard Coles, was also interviewed for the programme.

Chris Packham: Forever Punk airs on BBC Four on Friday 10 January at 9.30pm and is repeated the following morning at 1.30am.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel Sector News Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi Sector News ESFAâ€™s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit