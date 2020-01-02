Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton

A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s love affair with punk rock music features students and staff from the University of Northampton.
Chris Packham: Forever Punk sees the environmentalist and life-long punk reveal how, as a teenager with undiagnosed Asperger’s, punk rock may have saved his life.
During the programme, which airs on BBC Four on Friday 10 January, Chris interviews University Vice Chancellor, Nick Petford, who was in Southampton’s first punk outfit, Strate Jacket at the age of 16, back in 1977.
Chris, who grew up in Southampton, revealed to Nick that he was a huge Strate Jacket fan, who attended their gigs and hung around outside the band’s rehearsal room to secretly listen to them practice.
During the filming at Waterside Campus, which took place in April 2018, Chris also joined UON students for a presentation on the punk movement in Northern Ireland, from Senior Lecturer in Media Production, Roy Wallace.
The University’s Chancellor, Reverend Richard Coles, was also interviewed for the programme.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.