 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

This is how students rack up their debts

Details
Hits: 168
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In 2018, 65% of those under 39 were seeking help to manage their outstanding debt. 14% of these were under 25 with an average outstanding debt of more than £6,000.

77% of Brits are stressed about money, while almost three-quarters have been so stressed they’ve felt overwhelmed and unable to cope.

Breaking the stigma around money, and starting the conversation, Fresh Student Living has created a guide on how young adults can better manage their money, to better prepare them for later in life.

The facts

  • Currently, teen spending contributes £1.7 billion annually to the UK economy, with 84% of this going towards clothes, socialising, eating out and gaming
  • Millennials and Gen Z are expected to be among the largest spenders over peak shopping seasons such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day
  • 62% of 25-34-year-olds claiming to feel financially secure, compared on just 46% of 55-64-year-olds
  • 1 in 4 teens have a monthly budget and 38% look for the best deals before making a purchase

Despite 81% of young adults saying they save money every month, one in five of UK adults say that they are drowning in debt with the following being contributing factors:

Method

Average Amount

Personal loans

£8,809

Credit cards

£7,542

Payday loans

£1,888

Overdrafts

£1,483

Store cards

£1,275

Younger generations make up a large portion of the spending within the UK

After the costs of going out and food, fashion and accessories are the biggest spends for young people in the UK, with more than three quarters shopping online for their favourite items. Research from Share To Buy  reveals, as a nation, Brits make up to nine impulse buys a month on what we deem to be a ‘good deal’ spending almost £200 – amounting to 6,500 impulse buys over a lifetime totalling £144k.

A credit generation – the new way of spending

For young adults who attend university and make use of student loans for both tuition and daily living (maintenance), the fear of debt is already something that many have to deal with. Regardless of this, there are still a few other factors that can see young adults racking up their debt:

Despite 93% of millennials stating they never want to have a credit card; credit cards can be a damning situation for those who can’t pay it back. Recent research notes that with minimum payments being made each month, the average credit card balance could take over 25 years to repay.

‘Buy now pay later’ services have grown in popularity with over one million people using the most popular ones daily. These services are especially popular among those of a younger age who hold no other forms of credit. While these types of services make it much easier for people to buy more items, with the USP being the ability to pay at a later date, there is a chance to rack up an unaffordable debt.

Financing options help split the costs but can drag out the repayment period. Not only can financing eat away at monthly income, but most options usually have interest added on top, increasing the overall amount to be repaid.

Advertisement

Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment
Sector News
Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel
Absence Statistics
Sector News
Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi
ESFAâ€™s National Careers Service head awarded in New Yearâ€™s Honours
Sector News
ESFAâ€™s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit

Combatting debt and excessive spending

Compulsive spending or shopping addiction affects around 8 million Brits during their lifetime, primarily observed in women in their late teens and early twenties.

Budgeting is one way to try and avoid overspending on impulsive purchases. Whether it’s with a spreadsheet or using an app/bot to help you divide your money across bills, savings and essentials, working out your monthly budget can help to visually see how much money you have to treat yourself each month.

There is a multitude of ways to ensure maximum savings while shopping:

  1. Search for discounts where possible – double check websites for any deals or offers, whether a brand offers student discount or apps like Vouchercloud, who can highlight deals within your area.
  2. Utilise price trackers – Platforms such as Idealo will help you to track individual product prices change over time to determine when could be the best time to make a purchase.
  3. Always check if a website or brand offers cashback Quidco and TopCashback are two of the platforms that allow you to obtain cashback for purchases you’d make otherwise. Cashback earned can then be withdrawn to PayPal, a bank account or as vouchers to other shops.

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOW ‘INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION BUDGETS’ CAN REVOLUTIONISE TERTIARY EDUCATION
Sector News
#AugarReview FREE TO CHOOSEOur post-18 education system is broken.The
Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment
Sector News
Helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel
Absence Statistics
Sector News
Today, Thursday 2 January, the Press Association published an analysi
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit
289,000 HIGH STREET JOBS LOST IN LAST DECADE #FutureofWork
Sector News
RSA FUTURE WORK CENTRE ANALYSIS REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS OF 2010S, S
Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding
Sector News
Most people fail to turn a good idea into a successful business ventur
Decade of decline in adult learning with four million 'lost learners' since 2010
Sector News
Survey shows adult participation in education has fallen to record low
Chris Packham punk documentary features University of Northampton
Sector News
A BBC Four documentary which tracks TV presenter Chris Packham’s lov
Former Lord Mayor receives knighthood in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Former Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, has been awarde
City of London Corporation staff recognised in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
Two City of London Corporation staff members have been honoured in the
Multi-million pound culture boost for programmes that enable young people to learn creative skills and widen their horizons
Sector News
Thousands more children will be able to learn instruments and play in
CBE for Sellafield Ltd Chief Executive
Sector News
Paul Foster has been awarded a CBE for services to business in the 202

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Why Nutrition During College Years Is Crucial 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Breaking Into The Tech Industry With Different Degrees 2 hours 24 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Passionate about giving ex-service personnel the skills for future employment 2 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page