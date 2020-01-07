 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Joseph Wright Centre Celebrates Student Achievements

Details
Hits: 234
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

JWC celebration 2019 2

The achievements of students at Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre have been officially recognised at a celebration evening.

Students who have either graduated from or are continuing their studies for A levels, Creative or Digital programmes at JWC were presented with subject prizes at the annual event.

The event opened with a welcome from Kanish Jones who studied at JWC ten years ago, worked in the telecommunications industry and has now returned to the College on placement as part of her teacher training.

Award winners included Lauren Tolan (19) from Swanwick who won the A level Biology prize and is now studying Dentistry at the University of Manchester.

Ethan Lee (20) from Breaston won the A level English Language prize and is studying Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of Nottingham.

Uther Naysmith (19) from Matlock won the A level French and History prizes.  He is now studying Law at Christ Church, University of Oxford.

Meanwhile John Hitchcock (19) from Crich won the Level three Extended Diploma in Applied Science Award.  He is working as a Higher Apprentice with Applied Inspection in Chesterfield which specialises in non-destructive testing.

DCG Vice Principal Kate Martin concluded: “This is our annual celebration to mark the achievements of students across the Academic, Arts and Digital curriculum at the Joseph Wright Centre.

“The college opened in 2005 and has gone from strength to strength.

“It has been wonderful to see the students who left us last summer and fascinating to hear how they are now doing having progressed onto university, higher apprenticeships or work.”

Advertisement

Functional Skills Reforms â€“ Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules
Sector News
So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi students target red squirrel decline as part of new wildlife project
Sector News
STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red
More Black British students than ever choosing Oxford University
Sector News
@UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student

You may also be interested in these articles:

Functional Skills Reforms – Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules
Sector News
So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi students target red squirrel decline as part of new wildlife project
Sector News
STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red
Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire announces new training courses for Film & TV
Sector News
@ScreenYorkshire and @NFTSFilmTV the National Film and Television Scho
The Yorkshire Vet visits Barnsley College
Sector News
@TheYorkshireVet visits @WigfieldFarmCelebrity vet Peter Wright, from
More Black British students than ever choosing Oxford University
Sector News
@UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student
NWRC’s Faye Deering announced as winner of Aloysius Fund for Theatre Bursary
Sector News
Portrush actor Faye Deering has been awarded a special new Theatre Bur
Leading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt has been awarded an OBE
Sector News
OBE for engineering DawnLeading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt
Havant & South Downs College (HSDC) are celebrating 3 medals from the WorldSkills UK LIVE national finals
Sector News
Havant & South Downs College @Be_HSDC are celebrating after 3 stud
Empowering and expanding the teacher workforce
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/07/empowering-and-expanding-the-t
BRITS MOST LIKELY TO QUIT THEIR JOBS ON 31ST JANUARY
Sector News
January can be a tough month for most people as combination of debt fr
How Digital Nomads are Shaping the World of Work in 2020
Sector News
#FutureofWork - The changing way workers are thinking about their care
How equivalent earnings from around the world differ from the UK
Sector News
The worldwide earnings of twenty eight of the most popular career choi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Learn Now
Learn Now has published a new article: Functional Skills Reforms – Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules 24 minutes ago
Learn Now
Learn Now shared a video in channel. 2 hours 17 minutes ago

Learn Now Distance Learning College - A Level Online Courses in Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Learn Now Distance Learning College - A Level...

A Level Online Distance Learning Courses in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All our A-Level qualifications provide UCAS points for University and...

Learn Now
Learn Now shared a video in channel. 2 hours 19 minutes ago

Learn Now Distance Learning College

Learn Now Distance Learning College

https://www.learnnow.org.uk Whether you are looking for Business Administration, A Levels, Sports Therapy or GCSEs, we’ve got it all and the...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page