Limavady student wins North West heat of the Springboard FutureChef competition

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Cassius Clapton has the perfect ingredient to become a #FutureChef

A student from St Mary’s High School in Limavady has won the North West heat of the Springboard FutureChef competition, hosted at the Flying Clipper restaurant at North West Regional College.

Cassius Clapton impressed judges, Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager of Hospitality and Catering at North West Regional College, and Paul Sharkey, Bishop’s Gate Hotel, with his two course meal of Chicken with Stuffed Mushrooms, Baby Carrots and Asparagus served with Mushroom Sauce, and a dessert of Chocolate Fondant, Chocolate Crumble and Hazelnut Praline.

The runners up prizes were awarded to Andre Smith and Adam Eccles of Limavady High School for their menus which included: Mexican Baked Eggs with Boiled Rice and a dessert of Biscoff Cheesecake, and Sweet Chilli Chicken with Boiled Rice and Victoria Sponge Swiss Roll.

During the event the competitors showcased their fantastic cooking, budgeting and time management skills.

Alice Quinn, Springboard Northern Ireland Project Team congratulated the three young men who made it to the top three of the competition.

She added: “Along with the judges today I have been hugely impressed with the standard of preparation and culinary skills shown by these young men.

“The Springboard FutureChef competition is an incredible opportunity for young people to showcase their abilities. It also gives them an opportunity to work in professional kitchens in the hospitality industry gaining valuable life skills. I wish Cassius the very best as he progresses to the next stage of the competition and I encourage Andre and Adam to continue working on their culinary skills.”

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager at NWRC said: “On behalf of the Hospitality and Catering Team at NWRC I would like to offer my congratulations to the winner and runners up.

“The college was delighted to host this stage of the competition at our industry standard kitchens and fine dining restaurant at Strand Road Campus, which for many years has helped to mould some of the country’s finest chefs.

“The three competitors have prepared well in advance of the competition and have worked professionally to prepare their dishes to a high standard, while being timed. I have no doubt that they all have exciting careers ahead of them in the Food Industry, which continues to grow in Northern Ireland offering amazing opportunities for young chefs.”

FutureChef assists young people who are aged between 12 and 16 to learn the vital life skills of cooking and understanding nutrition, as well as providing invaluable insight into and inspiration for building a career within the hospitality industry.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a Sector News STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red Sector News @UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student

Cassius will now progress to the regional final which is due to be held at Belfast Met on 20th January 2020. The winner from this final represents Northern Ireland in March at Westminster Kingsway College in London.

NWRC offers a number of full and part time courses in Hospitality and Catering. The college is also currently offering a number of short part time courses beginning in January 2020 including Food Safety, Food Allergen Awareness, Chocolate Skills and Sugarcraft Flowers and Cake Design.