https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/07/empowering-and-expanding-the-teacher-workforce/

Empowering and expanding the teacher workforce Posted by: Media Officer, Posted on: 7 January 2020 - Categories: Teacher recruitment, Teacher Training, teachers

Today’s blog focuses on a new announcement of six Teaching School Hubs, as well as our Get Into Teaching campaign.

Teaching School Hubs

Today, Tuesday 7 January, the department announced six successful new Teaching School Hubs to support struggling schools. The announcement has been covered by I News and TES.

Schools will benefit from a three-year programme of support, with each of the six successful schools acting as a regional hub and receiving funding to support between 200 and 300 other schools in the area, meaning that over a thousand schools will receive expert support.

Schools Minister Lord Agnew said:

It is vital that we back our best school leaders and help them to support struggling schools so that we can continue to drive forward the high standards we are already seeing in schools across the country. These new Teaching School Hubs will make it easier for the best school leaders to share expert advice and help schools in their local communities, ensuring that those schools facing the greatest challenges are supported as simply and efficiently as possible.

Get Into Teaching

Today, as part of the Get Into Teaching campaign, we are urging career changers to consider becoming a teacher. The release is targeted at young people following research that found two thirds (67%) of the millennial workforce are likely to make a major change to their current job or career in the near future. This was covered by the Times, I News, the Sun, the Mail, the Mirror, the Telegraph and the Metro.

The Times includes a case study of a 33 year old who retrained to be a teacher after working for a global retailer. Gareth Williams now works at Barking Abbey School in East London and says it was ‘one of the best decisions he ever made’.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

I am sure all of us can remember the dedicated and committed teachers who guided us through our time at school – so it’s no surprise that two-thirds of young people think that following in their footsteps would be a rewarding career. This year we have announced a 2.75% pay rise for teachers, alongside outlining plans for starting salaries to rise to £30,000 by 2022-23. So I would urge anyone looking for a career where they can have a real impact on the lives of children to consider joining the thousands of dedicated teachers working in our classrooms. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a Sector News STUDENTS have joined forces with a wildlife project help save the red Sector News @UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate student

Follow us on Twitter and don't forget to sign up for email alerts.