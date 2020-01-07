 
The Yorkshire Vet visits Barnsley College

Details
Hits: 154
Celebrity vet Peter Wright with Animal Care students

Celebrity vet Peter Wright, from Channel 5 mini series ‘The Yorkshire Vet’, visited Animal Care students at Barnsley College to talk about best practice, career goals and the commitment needed to work in the industry.

Peter came to the College as an inspirational speaker to talk to current Animal Care students about his career as a vet and gave an insight into the industry. The students also took the opportunity to ask Peter questions related to the life of a veterinary surgeon and how to succeed in the industry.

The Yorkshire Vet TV series follows the lives and work of veterinarians Peter Wright and Julian Norton at their two practices in North Yorkshire where they help all types of animals including cows, sheep and snakes.

Luke Andrew, Tutorial Learning Mentor, said: “Peter observed our students participating in a practical session with horses, engaging with students and asking them about the practical sessions and how they vary, as well as talking to them about their career goals and how they might achieve this. It was a very positive experience for both students and staff.”

