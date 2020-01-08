Tameside College Students’ Christmas market ‘is the business’

Business students at Tameside College raise over £500 for charities Cancer Research UK and Finding Rainbows, with a Christmas market event.

The market, which was hosted over two days during the festive period, saw students selling their handmade goods including baubles, tote bags, cupcakes, brownies, cake pops and raffle prizes. Diggle Brass Band also brought Christmas cheer to shoppers during the event.

Finding Rainbows is a charity which supports parents and their families after the loss of a child, in the Tameside and Greater Manchester area. Lisa Ridehalgh, volunteer and trustee for the charity, visited the market to support the students. Cancer Research UK is a national charity, which funds research and clinical trials into curing cancer.

Lisa, said: “I’d like to thank students at Tameside College for raising money on behalf of Finding Rainbows. I think it is very important that they learn about the good work the charity does in the local area, to help bereaved families. They did a fantastic job with the Christmas market and managed to raise a huge sum of money. Congratulations to them.”

As part of their course, students also visited the Manchester Christmas markets to conduct research before the event. They then decided the price of their items.

Llinos Leonard, business teacher at Tameside College, said: “The students are extremely pleased and proud with how much they managed to raise for two great causes. The business department host this event each year and this time it was bigger than ever. They have used the skills learnt in the classroom, market research and entrepreneurship to host a fantastic event and I’m sure that visitors to the town centre enjoyed it very much. ”

