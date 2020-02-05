Gower College Swansea in running for accountancy awards

Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s PQ Magazine Awards.
The PQ Awards, which take place in London on 26 February, celebrate achievements in the world of accountancy teaching and learning.
The four categories are:
College of the year
Innovation of the year (the use of SFI2 funding to increase accountancy tuition in South West Wales)
Accountancy team of the year (our Accounting Futures programme delivered by Better Jobs, Better Futures in conjunction with Gorseinon’s AAT and A Level team)
NQ (newly qualified accountant) of the Year - Megan Jonathan
“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for these awards,” says Learning Area Manager, Bruce Fellowes.
“This is a testament once again not only to the dedication and professionalism of the entire accountancy teaching team but also to the talent of our students. We have never been shortlisted in four categories before so we are all incredibly proud.”
Gower College Swansea has a history of performing well at this event – in 2017, Paul Sizer, Curriculum Leader for Accountancy and Finance, was named Accountancy Personality of the Year and Jayne Walker, Lecturer and Mentor for Accountancy, picked up the award for Training Manager / Workplace Mentor of the Year. In 2016, the College was named overall Accountancy College of the Year(Public Sector).
