Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd

Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the newly launched National College Creative Industries Ltd, to deliver Apprenticeships across the country for those looking to train for careers in the creative industries.

As the UK celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2020, ACC sets to work uniting apprentices and businesses to deliver employer-led, work focused training in response to the needs of a growing market.

Jobs in the digital sector, for example, now account for 20 per cent of all vacancies in the UK.

NCCI now means that we can offer our students creative industry apprenticeships. Is there anything you can't do with us? Apply for whichever suits your dream - we've got you covered.

John Taylor, Managing Director of Access Creative College said, “We’ve been helping students forge careers in the creative industries for over two decades – from music performance and production through to event management and games art. This joint venture means a closer collaboration with businesses in the sector and more choice for those looking to select their most appropriate route to employment. We look forward to welcoming a host of new learners as well as giving our existing students studying Level 2 the chance to take on a Level 3 Apprenticeship via this new partnership.”

Along with the new T Level courses that are set to begin in September 2020, Apprenticeships make up the technical education provision from the Department for Education. In addition to the ‘earn while you learn’ benefits with no tuition fees, Apprenticeships offer learners an insight into the everyday challenges and rewards of working life.

John continued, “Over the past few years, there has been a huge change in mindset from employers; moving away from specifically looking to recruit university graduates, to being more inclusive and taking candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. This growing trend is particularly evident within the creative industries and we are extremely proud of our alumni, who hail from a variety of our centres and courses, that have gone on to do great things within their chosen fields.’

“Apprenticeships offer a different style of learning, which suits candidates who are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom set up. They also benefit from learning the most current skills on the job, which are most in demand by businesses.”

The NCCI Ltd formally launched on the 1st February and will support the Government’s national colleges policy. As a joint venture partnership under the NCCI brand, the Apprenticeships will be powered by ACC and South Essex College will takeover the classroom-based Further Education courses.

