 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy, celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with new Zookeeper and Aquarist apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 285
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of experience training zookeepers and aquarists, is proud to introduce the new Level 3 Zookeeper and Aquarist Apprenticeship for 2020.

The Zookeeper and Aquarist Apprenticeship is the perfect opportunity for zookeepers and aquarists looking to excel in their careers, stay current and up to speed with best practice. The apprenticeship mixes on-the-job training, taught sessions and monitored tasks.

Sparsholt has unrivalled and longstanding experience of teaching zookeepers and aquarists and has crafted the latest research and best practice into a suite of teaching materials. Students will log their progress and activities by creating a live digital portfolio, that will double as a working CV after the completion of the course and can be used as a key tool in future career progression.

Apprentices will continue to earn whilst they learn throughout the course. They will experience a mix of taught sessions by leading industry experts across a selection of some of the biggest UK zoos with leading industry experts; tapping into a wealth of specialist online resources and extensive support from the comfort of their own collection with additional visits to other leading collections over the course for bespoke face to face teaching.

The course will also include an initial induction at Sparsholt College’s 450-acre campus with access to its cutting edge Animal Health and Welfare Research Centre, home to over 1200 animals from 200 different species.

Penny Hounsome, Sparsholt Curriculum Leader – Zoo Animal Studies, said: “The Zoo and Aquarist Apprenticeship is a new offer to add to our wide range of courses for keepers and aquarists wanting to begin their career in the zoo or aquarium profession. This exciting new opportunity to develop essential knowledge and skills as you work and earn with The National Zoo Academy is one not to be missed. We can’t wait to get started with this exciting new qualification and look forward to welcoming new individuals from collections across the UK and EU to the apprenticeship while updating and maintaining the DMZAA course too. There is now even more ways to qualify in your career!”

Advertisement

Digital sector worth more than Â£400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re
Education leader meets Prime Minister to reinforce the importance of skills and training
Sector News
Education leader, @EllenThinnesen, was invited to meet with the Prime

You may also be interested in these articles:

Digital sector worth more than £400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re
Education leader meets Prime Minister to reinforce the importance of skills and training
Sector News
Education leader, @EllenThinnesen, was invited to meet with the Prime
Outstanding for a generation: Peter Symonds College celebrates another impressive Ofsted inspection
Sector News
Students and staff at Peter Symonds College are celebrating the result
End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Students grasp best opportunity in decades to apply to university
Sector News
568,330 people applied by the 15 January deadline to start an undergra
Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coveted Green Gown Award for Exeter College Student
Sector News
Exeter College student Scott Stephens has been awarded a prestigious G
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Construction apprenticeships lead to a well-paid career
Sector News
Tradespeople can earn more than £50,000 a year, according to new rese
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 4 hours

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Leeds, Radisson Blu Hotel
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 5 hours

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Wednesday, 06 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 5 hours

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 27 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page