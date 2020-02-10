 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC Students Join Global Response for Australian Wildlife

Details
Hits: 281
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students from one of SERC’s Access to University courses recently began using their tutorial time to create upcycled products in a bid to help Australian wildlife, such as koalas, wallabies, bush babies, bats, possums and some lizards following the recent bush fires.

Speaking about the student's efforts and acts of kindness, Michelle Mulligan, Access lecturer said,

“The students were inspired to do something by the heart-rending scenes on the news. With their knowledge of upcycling and desire not to cause further environmental damage, they hunted their houses for old sheets and left-over wool which was then transformed into pouches, liners and nests for a variety of Australian native animals. Over 100 items were crafted and handed over to Helen Thompson, Director of the Australian Rescue Craft Guild (ARC) hub for Northern Ireland and ROI, who came along to SERC to speak to the students and thank them for their efforts.

She added, “It was great to have Helen kindly visit the College and talk to the class about how each hub would check the items, then sort them according to size and function ready to be sent to the ARC charity in Australia.”

She concluded, “With the bushfires still raging and expected to continue for another few months, as well as the fact that each animal may need up to 10 months nursing and rehabilitation prior to release, the need will still be great when our items reach their final destination.”

Advertisement

CNet Training Sign Armed Forces Covenant
Sector News
CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita
Environmental journalist Damian Carrington awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bath Spa University
Sector News
Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n
DFN Project SEARCH in the Borders: Fantastic series of good quality internships
Sector News
Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employme

You may also be interested in these articles:

CNet Training Sign Armed Forces Covenant
Sector News
CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita
Environmental journalist Damian Carrington awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bath Spa University
Sector News
Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n
DFN Project SEARCH in the Borders: Fantastic series of good quality internships
Sector News
Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employme
SCL achieve prestigious We invest in people, Gold accreditation
Sector News
Following their recent Investors in People assessment, leading provide
Apprenticeships celebrated at South Devon College awards ceremony
Sector News
As part of National Apprenticeships Week 2020, apprentices and employe
How to ensure your teams are actually learning: Exploring, sharing and educating teams in new and emerging technology
Sector News
O’Reilly to Discuss Practical Learning at Learning Technologies 2020
Fitch Learning Launches 2020 ESG Courses to Upskill Investment Managers Worldwide
Sector News
Fitch Learning today announced that it is delivering an introductory l
Oaklands College announce partnership with SAE Institute
Sector News
Oaklands College is excited to announce that it has become the latest
South Eastern Regional College Launch English Language Summer School
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s latest International initiative, an
Call to scrap pen and paper exams by 2025: Five ways to improve assessment for all
Sector News
A report by education technology not-for-profit, Jisc, calls for an ov
Cutting-edge learning technology unveiled at Imperial showcase event
Sector News
College digital learning teams hosted an inspiring exhibition demonst
CAVC and Glamorgan Cricket's Education and Cricket Academy hit the competition for six and become Welsh Colleges champions
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College and Glamorgan CC’s Education and Cricket Ac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Prodigy Learning
Prodigy Learning added a new event 8 hours

CertMatters.Live 2020

CertMatters. Live 2020 is Prodigy Learning's annual educator professional development event, bringing together educators to listen, learn and...

  • Friday, 12 June 2020 09:30 AM
  • The Crystal, One Siemens Brothers Way Royal Victoria Dock London E16 1GB
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: CAVC and Glamorgan Cricket's Education and Cricket Academy hit the competition for six and become Welsh Colleges champions 11 hours 58 minutes ago
Jisc
Jisc has published a new article: Call to scrap pen and paper exams by 2025: Five ways to improve assessment for all 12 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page