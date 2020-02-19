 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Highly qualified ‘accidental managers’ with no formal management training especially reluctant to acquire new skills say HR chiefs

Details
Hits: 476
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new study published today (18 Feb), ‘Taking no chances: why employers think targeted training is the answer to accidental management’ reveals the most unacceptable manager behaviours in businesses across the country.

The single most common negative behaviours exhibited by poor managers are, in descending order, an inability to organise a team (26%), followed by poor communication (12%), inconsistent decision making (9%), a failure to recognise their own limitations (8%), and fear of confrontation, for example a reluctance to critique another's work (7%).

The other behaviours making up a Top 12 list of unacceptable conduct are the inability to delegate work, wanting to be liked by everybody, a lack of confidence, a lack of self-awareness, a lack of empathy, poor time management, and misplaced humour such as inappropriate jokes or comments.

The Chartered Management Institute has previously estimated that up to four out of five (2.4 million) bosses in Britain are accidental managers - those likely to have high levels of technical training but are untrained in management.

When asked to think specifically about these people over a quarter (27%) of the HR managers who took part in the survey think these colleagues consider management training ‘beneath them’. This figure rises to a third (34%) of respondents where companies employ more than 250 employees.

Two-thirds (65%) of the 500 HR managers surveyed by Paragon Skills – a leading UK apprenticeship training provider – agree that their organisation would benefit from more management training at all levels. The sentiment is particularly strong in certain sectors, with HR managers in construction (72%), health services (70%), retail (69%) and finance and accounting (67%) agreeing that their organisation would especially benefit.

According to the government, British workers produce on average 20% less than their counterparts overseas, with poor management and leadership skills estimated to cost the UK economy £19 billion a year. During the study, when respondents were asked by Paragon Skills to nominate the single biggest advantage of having good managers for its report ‘Taking No Chances’, unsurprisingly three in ten (31%) cite increased productivity.

A similar proportion of those surveyed name improved morale and motivation (28%) as the main benefit of having a good manager, one in seven (14%) say it is employee retention and one in ten (9%) cite better innovation and problem solving. Almost one in 20 (4%) say the biggest plus of having a good boss is that it makes it easier to plan for the future of the business.

Advertisement

Borders College Graphic Design students help create the â€˜new lookâ€™ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the â€˜new lookâ€™
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday

Mark Botha, Chief Executive of Paragon Skills, says that:

“We hear a lot about the problems of leadership and management in the UK and far less about the costs of not solving them. At the individual and departmental level it can mean a team doesn’t function, colleagues don’t communicate and tasks that should be delegated aren’t – not because the person in charge is unsuited to lead but because they haven’t been taught how to. We require those who operate delicate machines to undergo rigorous and lengthy training. Is there anything more delicate than learning how to operate with people?”

Most businesses say that their employees prefer external to internal training, particularly if it leads to a professional qualification. Half (49%) of those interviewed say employees put most value on external professional qualifications, with less than a quarter (23%) disagreeing. However, brief external courses have a limited appeal. Over four in ten of all employers (44%) agree that it is difficult for employees to learn new management skills in a short workshop.

The study also reveals almost half (47%) of managers are more likely to engage with and voluntarily participate in training provided by an external organisation rather than a ‘lunchtime with sandwiches session’ provided by a colleague. Only a fifth (20%) disagree.

The picture is mixed when it comes to deploying funds from a company’s apprenticeship levy to improve management skills. Over a half of large employers are either using apprenticeships in management training (40%) or considering using them (an additional 16%). Less than two-fifths (38%) are not using or are not considering using apprenticeship programmes to help improve manager behaviours.

However, the reverse is true for small and medium sized employers – 70% of them are not using or not considering using apprenticeship programmes.

Mr Botha added that: “Firms know that poor management and leadership skills represent a serious risk to their businesses and that relying on ‘accidental managers’ – who may have been promoted because of their technical expertise but who lack formal training – isn’t a viable, long-term solution. Employers are clear about the cost of untrained managers.”

“It’s heartening to see that so many employers understand the crucial importance of management training at all levels of their business. There is rough consensus too on its benefits. Taken together, three-quarters agree that the biggest pay-offs are in productivity, morale and employee retention.”

“The fact that a majority of large employers are now using apprenticeships to address their management skills gap suggests that they will become an increasingly popular option for many businesses in the near future.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @
City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards – a free checklist
Sector News
@SDN_HQ launch a free Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards
HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme
Sector News
@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently bee
Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB
Sector News
Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding th
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers
Sector News
Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pou
Interview guarantee for job seekers
Sector News
A partnership between a regional training provider @phxtraining and Jo
Barnsley College Sport students score internship
Sector News
Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an i

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020 35 minutes ago
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) added a new event 2 hours

IEP Summit 2020

IEP are delighted to announce an exciting new industry event for IEP Members and senior colleagues from the Employability and Support sector to be...

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
  • RSA House, London
Ashton Sixth Form College
Ashton Sixth Form College has a new avatar. 2 hours 21 minutes ago
Ashton Sixth Form College

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page