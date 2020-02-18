 
Funding keeps Croydon Apprenticeship legacy of 100 in 100

New funding is set to see Croydon build on the success of its 100 in 100 campaign, getting apprentices into key business sectors and offering them opportunities to develop their skills.

Croydon Council and Croydon College will work together on a pilot scheme - one of only three in London - helping apprentices find roles in creative, digital and health and social care positions.

The project will be funded by a £393,000 grant from the Greater London Authority through the Apprenticeships for Londoners scheme.

The Croydon Apprenticeship Growth Hub will further develop the success of the Croydon Apprenticeship Academy, offering a one-stop shop for apprenticeships.

The hub will offer impartial advice and support on apprenticeships for employers as well as offering guidance, educational tools and vacancy details for applicants.

Councillor Manju Shahul-Hameed, cabinet member for economy and jobs, said:

“We are leading the way in London as one of only three supported projects and I’m delighted to see the spirit of 100 in 100 live on as we work with Croydon College to successfully get even more apprentices into positions.

“Apprenticeships offer excellent opportunities to employers and apprentices and we will keep working to make sure local people and businesses benefit from them.”

The 100 in 100 campaign launched in August last year and saw 110 apprenticeships created and successfully filled during 100 days.

