Fully funded ‘One Destination Employment Programme’ helps unemployed Croydon residents find jobs at Gatwick

Croydon residents keen to secure work at Gatwick can now sign up for the ‘One Destination Gatwick Employability Programme’ – which can be fully funded to those on Universal Credit or earning below £16,009.50 per annum. Run by community interest not-for-profit London Learning Consortium, the programme provides candidates with a unique and diverse range of employability skills which include interview techniques, teamwork, communication and presentation skills and the ability to efficiently search for jobs.  The programme starts on Monday 2nd March 2020 and runs for 4 weeks – 5 hours per day for 5 days per week.

Upon completion of the ‘One Destination’ programme, participants will receive an Employability Certificate from the NCFE, the national Awarding Organisation. Gatwick will refer successful candidates to employers at the airport for interviews for the jobs that they are currently advertising. Gatwick will also complete five-year history checks on all successful candidates, giving them the necessary security permission to work at the airport.

The experience that candidates will gain on the programme includes: a work placement with a related employer, volunteering with a local charity, a behind the scenes tour of Gatwick Airport, Dementia Awareness training and a Guaranteed Interview.

Commenting on the One Destination Employability Programme Stephen Jeffery, CEO, London Learning Consortium, said, “We are delighted to offer this brilliant opportunity to learn new skills where 92% join the significant workforce at Gatwick”. Over 24000 people are employed at Gatwick Airport, of this 3000 work directly for Gatwick Airport Limited with another 10,000 employed indirectly through businesses directly linked to the airport. The airport's operation contributes approximately £2 billion to London and the surrounding economy.   

To be eligible for a fully-funded place, candidates must be able to pass a five-year history check, be eligible to work in the UK, be willing and able to do shift work and be willing and able to commit to a four-week full time course which includes volunteering and work placements. 

London Learning Consortium (LLC) is an innovative Community Interest Company (CIC) that works for the benefit of people, communities and businesses across London and the South East. As a not-for-profit organisation, its core social purpose is to maximise skills and employment and development opportunities by delivering high quality accredited skills and education programmes - focusing on where the need is and how best to ensure greatest impact. Consistently rated Good by Ofsted, 49% of its learners progress to employment, apprenticeships or self-employment and 86% of learners employed at the start of their programmes report that as a result of the training they have been given additional responsibility at work, had a pay increases or promotion, or moved from part time to full time employment.

Founded in 2005, LLC sees the potential in individuals who may otherwise be overlooked and helps them to realise their aspirations by removing the barriers to training they may have experienced as a result of social, mental health or other issues. LLC’s ‘door always open’ policy enables it to reach and support a diverse range of people, communities and businesses.

Working both independently and in partnership with Voluntary and Community Sector learning providers and other learning and skills delivery organisations, LLC links public funds for training and community development – such as the Adult Education Budget, Community Grants and the European Social Fund - with London’s Third Sector Organisations (TSO), SMEs/public sector and selected large employers.

