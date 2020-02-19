 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness

Details
Hits: 237

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Students working together to tackle loneliness

Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday 14 February that aimed to find ways to tackle intergenerational loneliness. 


Students from the the Community and Public Services Management Foundation Degree have been learning about how loneliness can affect different groups in Plymouth and how damaging it can be for people’s health. Supported by Next Steps South West, the students partnered with Plymouth City Council to hold an event for pupils studying at Scott Medical College.


A total of 35 students from Scott College and 15 City College Plymouth students attended the forum-style event held at the Guildhall, where they were joined by representatives of the Elder Tree Befriending Service, Plymouth Raiders, Livewell Southwest, Exim Dance and the Real Ideas Organisation. After hearing a series of talks given by the representatives, the students discussed initiatives that could improve the lives of people experiencing loneliness. Their ideas included setting up skills events, working with local animal rehoming charities, and viral campaigns that encourage people to interact with those at risk of being lonely. 


Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP, Luke Pollard, joined the event to listen to some of the students’ ideas. In an address to the students, he said: “You have identified that there is a problem and you have realised that you have the power to change things.”


After the event, Luke added: “Addressing the issue of loneliness is often seen as a job for those who feel lonely, but these students have refused to believe that and have been working to build bridges across all age ranges that will benefit our community. I have been very impressed with their ideas and the enthusiasm shown for the project.”


Mary Coles, outreach worker for Next Steps South West, said: “Not only does this event aim to tackle a very serious problem, it encourages the students to develop different skills, such as collaboration and teamwork, which is one of the key aims of higher education.”


Charlotte True, manager of Next Steps South West, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this unique community event to explore ways in which the intergenerational loneliness issue can be addressed. 

 

“Together with City College Plymouth, we have collaborated with our Outreach Hub partner Plymouth City Council to give students a real opportunity to discover more about how higher education can lead to local employment opportunities in the public and third sector.”

Advertisement

Borders College Graphic Design students help create the â€˜new lookâ€™ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the â€˜new lookâ€™
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @

 

If you are interested in higher education opportunities in the city, visit the Next Steps South West website https://nextstepssw.ac.uk/ or for information about the opportunities available at City College Plymouth, see www.cityplym.ac.uk.



You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @
Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards – a free checklist
Sector News
@SDN_HQ launch a free Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards
HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme
Sector News
@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently bee
Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB
Sector News
Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding th
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers
Sector News
Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pou
Interview guarantee for job seekers
Sector News
A partnership between a regional training provider @phxtraining and Jo
Barnsley College Sport students score internship
Sector News
Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an i
Fully funded ‘One Destination Employment Programme’ helps unemployed Croydon residents find jobs at Gatwick
Sector News
Croydon residents keen to secure work at Gatwick can now sign up for t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020 37 minutes ago
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) added a new event 2 hours

IEP Summit 2020

IEP are delighted to announce an exciting new industry event for IEP Members and senior colleagues from the Employability and Support sector to be...

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
  • RSA House, London
Ashton Sixth Form College
Ashton Sixth Form College has a new avatar. 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Ashton Sixth Form College

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page