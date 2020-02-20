Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?

According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professionals have the worst work-life balance
A new report, which surveyed 1,000 small business owners and sole traders across the country has been carried out by financial experts, Takepayments Limited, unveiling a snapshot of the small business landscape in the UK. It uncovers key challenges for small businesses in 2020, including the work-life balance of those in different cities and industries.
Below you can find a list of the top cities & industries that struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The data took in factors such as;
- how they felt about their work-life balance
- If they do more than 48 hours in a working week (over the legal limit)
- If they take two days rest each week
- If they looked after their staff/colleague’s wellbeing
Cities with the WORST work-life balance
|
Position
|
City
|
% of people who struggle to maintain a work-life balance
|
1.
|
Aberystwyth
|
40%
|
2.
|
Liverpool
|
38%
|
3.
|
Coventry
|
30%
|
4.
|
Bristol
|
20%
|
5.
|
Birmingham
|
17%
Just under half of the people who have a business in Aberystwyth have declared that they struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. 40% of people here also did not take their two-day rest periods in a working week.
In Liverpool, It was found that 32% of people who own a business worked more than a 48-hour working week, which is OVER the legal limit for your health and wellbeing, according to the citizen’s advice.
In Coventry, a staggering 70% of business owners are putting their colleagues' health first and making sure their checking in with their health and wellbeing. However, 30% struggle to maintain their own work-life balance.
It was also found that 1 in 6 do not take any rest days in the UK when running their own business and almost half (46%) are struggling to forward plan for their business because of the current political landscape.
Industries with the WORST work-life balance
|
Position
|
Industry
|
1.
|
Recruitment & HR
|
2.
|
Public Services & Administration
|
3.
|
Social Care
|
4.
|
Teaching and Education
|
5.
|
Transport and logistics
|
6.
|
Publishing & Journalism
|
7.
|
Retail
Business Owners in Recruitment & HR are amongst the worst for their work-life balance with half of those surveyed saying they do not feel they had a good work-life balance from their work and personal life. Over a quarter (34%) said that they are not having at least two days off in the week for a rest period.
Second to recruitment & HR was public services & administration with 15% of business owners struggling to maintain their work-life balance. However, over half (54%) say that they are making sure to support and look after their colleagues and staff’s mental health.
Nearly half (48%) who run a business within transport and logistics are finding they claim back some of their work-life balance by sticking to a 48 hour week, managing health with time limits on their day.
For those in publishing and journalism, 40% have claimed they do not have at least two days of rest (non-working) per week, adding potential pressure to burning out after some time. Over a third (30%) do say they stick to a 48-hour working week or less, however, to maintain some balance.
For those owning a business in retail, 28% are struggling to take at least two rest days in the week, helping to support their staff and run the business.