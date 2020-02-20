Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships

Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your career prospects? Have you considered an apprenticeship?

Potential new apprentices will have the opportunity to find out about a wide range of apprenticeship programmes on offer at Barnsley College on Wednesday 4 March from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Completing an apprenticeship will allow you to work alongside experienced members of staff who will pass on their knowledge to you whilst you also learn valuable, transferable skills such as team work, communication and problem solving.

Mel Jenkinson, Head of Student Recruitment at Barnsley College, said:

“Events like these are really useful for anyone interested in apprenticeships, as it gives them the opportunity to discover the benefits of choosing this career pathway.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective apprentices who will be able to talk to our expert tutors and find out more about the skills and hands-on industry experience they will gain by completing an apprenticeship.”

With over 100 apprenticeship programmes available in industry sectors including Construction, Creative and Digital Media, Management, Catering and Hospitality, Business Administration and Accountancy, we’re sure we’ll have the right apprenticeship for you.

Ann Birks, a current Level 3 Business Apprentice at Barnsley College, said:

“I really enjoy the freedom of an apprenticeship and being treated like an adult. I love studying Business and meeting new people.

“I would definitely recommend Barnsley College to others, it has so many different courses and apprenticeships available to everyone.”

