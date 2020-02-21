 
Education and skills charity named one of the Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For

Details
Staff at NCFE celebrate reaching number 26 in The Sunday Times’ 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For list.

#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For

National awarding organisation and education and skills charity, NCFE, has been named one of The Sunday Times 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For.

The organisation, whose Head Office is in Newcastle Upon Tyne, has placed at number 26 in the 2020 list which was officially announced at a ceremony in London last night.

Designed to showcase the very best in workplace engagement, eligibility is measured against 8 key areas as part of a rigorous employee engagement survey:

  1. Leadership - How employees feel about the head of the organisation, senior management and the organisation's values and principles
  2. My Manager - How employees feel about and communicate with their direct manager
  3. My Company - The level of engagement employees feel with their job and organisation
  4. Personal Growth - How employees feel about training and their future prospects
  5. My Team - Employees’ feeling towards their immediate colleagues and how well they work together
  6. Wellbeing - How employees feel about stress, pressure at work and life balance
  7. Fair Deal - How happy employees are with pay and benefits
  8. Giving Something Back - The extent to which employees feel their organisation has a positive impact on society

Placing 15 spaces higher up the list than last year, 2020 marks the 11th year in a row that NCFE has received recognition from Best Companies and The Sunday Times as one of the UK’s top not-for-profit companies to work for.

David Gallagher, chief executive at NCFE, commented:

“For the past 170 years, NCFE has thrived as a not-for-profit organisation, helping to promote opportunity and social mobility through learning.

“Our people are undoubtedly our strongest asset and we are extremely proud to have a business where everyone is involved in making NCFE a great place in work and to deliver on our core purpose; to promote and advance learning”

“We recognise the potential in all our people and foster a highly collaborative environment where everyone can openly share ideas and feel they have made a direct impact in the lives of our learners. We are building a better education and skills system and it’s of huge importance to us that we continue to expand our reach in order to make a difference to more peoples’ lives. We absolutely could not achieve this however, if it weren’t for our talented and dedicated workforce.”

Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO at Best Companies, added:

“I would like to congratulate NCFE on achieving a Two Star accreditation and being named as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work for.

“Best Companies has been acknowledging excellence in the workplace since 2006 when we launched our Michelin style accreditation standard. We are proud to work with organisations like NCFE who focus on their people and as such have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that they’re a best company to work for.”

