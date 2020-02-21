 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events

Details
Hits: 183
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coleg Cambria to showcase apprenticeships and courses at open events
@colegcambria is holding a series of events to find out more about the wide range of courses and qualifications on offer across north east Wales.

The first will be held at Deeside Sixth Form Centre and the college’s main Connah’s Quay site from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday March 4.

Coleg Cambria Yale, Yale Sixth Form and Bersham Road in Wrexham are to hold an open evening on Wednesday March 11 from 5pm-7pm, followed by Llysfasi on Saturday March 21 from 10am-12pm.

The final session will be at Northop on Saturday March 28 from 10am-12pm.

Prospective students and parents can speak to lecturers and staff, discover what’s on offer and meet current learners.

There is also the opportunity to apply for courses beginning in September - including A levels - and explore the modern and innovative facilities.

Chief Executive Yana Williams encouraged people to come along and discover why Cambria is among the very best FE institutions in the country.

“The open events give us the chance to speak to potential students of all ages about joining us but are also a platform for our tutors to understand what their ambitions are and how we can help them pursue their chosen career,” said Ms Williams.

“The college has invested tens of millions of pounds in new buildings and state-of-the-art equipment across all of its sites – including the £21m redevelopment of Yale, which is due to open this September – but more importantly it’s about people.

“The student and their journey with us could begin at one of these events, so they are important and will give those who attend a flavour of why Cambria is one of the best colleges in the UK.”

She added: “From apprenticeships and traineeships to A levels and a variety of vocational and academic courses, there are many different pathways and platforms to explore.

“We look forward to seeing you and showcasing what Coleg Cambria has to offer.”

 

Advertisement

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to Englandâ€™s regions, tow

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

NWRC enrols first female Carpentry and Joinery student at Greystone
Sector News
@mynwrc enrols first female Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery student at G
Lord Mayor of London looks to build business ties with North East
Sector News
@citylordmayor will this week [20-21 February 2020] visit Durham and N
Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships
Sector News
#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined f
Half of new jobs in England in the last decade were in London
Sector News
The Devolution Parliament: Devolving power to England’s regions, tow
Nazarbayev Uni promotes importance of multilingualism through intensive summer language course
Sector News
@NUedukz Nazarbayev University promotes importance of being multi-ling
Education and skills charity named one of the Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For
Sector News
#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Not
Ethics and user research in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
Lydia is a junior user researcher in the Apprenticeship Service lookin
Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has launched a new Chef Academy initiative to further enh
A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Early years apps approved to help families kick start learning at home
Sector News
Families encouraged to support children’s literacy and language skil
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page