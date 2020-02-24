The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries

The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving people aged 18 to 30 the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to support their personal and workplace development to progress in their careers in the UK printing, paper, publishing, packaging, and graphic arts sector.

The Printing Charity wants to hear from people working in UK print-related organisations looking to develop their practical and personal workplace skills, studying for sector-specific qualifications or those with clear plans in place to take their first step into the sector.

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “This year we’d like to hear from people, who are keen to develop their softer skills such as courses and training for presentation skills, problem solving, and leadership. These are often overlooked but can make a real difference to someone’s development.

“We know the sector has some great rising stars and Print Futures is the perfect opportunity for companies to support them in their application and for the winners to be recognised for their achievements at our awards event at the House of Lords in July.”

Applicants need to be UK residents aged 18 to 30 at the time of application. They will need to have a clear plan of how a grant would help them develop their career and include details of the training they want to do, costs, and timings. The grants cannot be used to pay for employers’ own staff training costs. Applications are online at www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/education-and-partnerships/print-futures-awards/ and close on 26 April 2020.

Interviews for shortlisted applicants will be held in May and June when they will have the opportunity to expand on their application and why an award would make a difference.

