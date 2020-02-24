 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success

Details
Hits: 377
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCSport on their latest #Tokyo2020 project

Member of the organisation’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 team visited the college to gather the views of young people on content.

Guests included: Steve Grace – head of planning, Joanna Spencer – senior planner, Sarah Cook – creative lead and Alex Armstead – producer.

The students were split into groups and shown various ideas which the team had designed for the Olympic broadcast schedule, told about each team member’s role and took part in a Q&A session; giving them an insight into the industry. The researched gathered will now be used to create content aimed at 15-25 year olds.

BBC Sport is one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the UK, providing coverage of a range of sports and producing shows such as ‘match of the day’, ‘test match special’, ‘ski Sunday’ and ‘today at Wimbledon’.

James Shenton, media production teacher at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “Having the BBC, one of the best broadcasting institutions in the world visit the college, to ask for students views and help with a project is amazing. I am certain that all of the students felt like they contributed to the creative process and learnt so much during the day by asking questions and hearing about the different job roles available. I hope that we can work with BBC Sport again in the near future.

Advertisement

Funding childrenâ€™s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/24/funding-childrens-social-care/
FETL research: Shaping the Future: A 21st Century Skills System for Wales â€“ Challenges and Opportunities
Sector News
FETL and IPPR asks how Wales can develop a skills system equal to the
Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first

You may also be interested in these articles:

Funding children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/24/funding-childrens-social-care/
FETL research: Shaping the Future: A 21st Century Skills System for Wales – Challenges and Opportunities
Sector News
FETL and IPPR asks how Wales can develop a skills system equal to the
Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt
BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
Barnsley College Sport Students push the boundaries
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sport students have officiated a disability table top
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
THE RETAIL RENAISSANCE: Inspiring more women to consider a long-term career in retail
Sector News
Nominations are now open for the 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co
Do colleges need to give Vegan employees their own fridge shelf?
Sector News
Last week, the Vegan Society created a booklet which sets out guidelin
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries
Sector News
The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 51 minutes ago

AELP National Conference 2020

Overview A new government with a post-Brexit agenda has huge implications for skills. The AELP National Conference 2020 is ideally timed for...

  • Wednesday, 10 June 2020 08:30 AM
  • Novotel London West, 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London. W6 8DR United Kingdom
PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity 17 hours 47 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Celebration of the perfect training partnership 17 hours 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page