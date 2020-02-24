 
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020

Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been selected as a finalist in the RICS Social Impact Awards 2020 in the Education category for the South East 

 

The Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) at Fareham College has been acknowledged by industry in the inaugural RICS Social Impact Awards shortlistings. The RICS Social Impact Awards 2020 celebrate the positive impact of the built environment.

The only nationally recognised awards programme applauding the built environment’s transformative contribution to society, the RICS Social Impact Awards 2020 highlight excellence at a regional and national level, identifying projects making a positive difference.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is the world's leading professional body for qualifications and standards in land, property, infrastructure and construction. RICS’ newly developed awards programme, showcases world class examples of how the built environment can have a direct positive social and environmental impact on society.

Fareham College has been selected as a finalist in the Education category in the South East for its cutting-edge Civil Engineering Training Centre.  One of nine award categories, the RICS Social Impact Award for Education recognises the built environment's positive and transformational contribution to society. The award criteria assesses the positive human, social and environmental impact of the project including how it has benefited, improved and changed lives through the opportunities offered, as well as how the project was delivered through collaboration and innovation.

CETC is the home of the pioneering Civil Engineering and Groundworks Apprenticeship and will deliver over 1,600 groundwork and civil engineering apprenticeships in its first five years of development. CETC is a partnership between Fareham College and the Solent Civil Engineering Employers Group (SCEEG).  The project provides scope and capacity to prolongate the initiative’s continued success. CETC features a 1,008m² state-of-the-art facility, comprising indoor teaching space, as well as 5,000m² of live outdoor construction-site training space, and a 3,600m² CPCS Test Centre.

Andrew Kaye, Principal and Chief Executive at Fareham College said:

“Our ground-breaking Civil Engineering Training Centre is creating a new generation of civil engineering in the South East region. This state-of-the-art facility is pioneering a change in education for construction industry, allowing us to provide long-term support to this important sector. To achieve industry recognition in the RICS Social Impact Awards 2020 is a great testimony to the hard work in accomplishing this project.”

The RICS Social Impact Awards South East winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Thursday 11 June at Hilton at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

All regional winners will go through to the RICS Social Impact Awards 2020 Grand Final, September 2020 in London.

