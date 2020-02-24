THE RETAIL RENAISSANCE: Inspiring more women to consider a long-term career in retail

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail Awards

The 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail Awards are now open for nominations, looking to showcase the success stories of women transforming the industry.

Retail has seen many ups and downs in recent years with consumers moving away from the high street in favour of online retailers, pressure on bricks and mortar stores to adapt amidst the rise of digital commerce, and on-going regulatory changes.

However, when an industry is under pressure it gives those with creative solutions a chance to shine and it is apparent that the industry needs the greatest minds working in it to drive forward a retail renaissance. Yet currently, only 20% of executive teams are women despite a huge female workforce. Retailers need to address this urgently in order to ensure that new knowledge, innovation and technologies that are relevant to all consumers are being discussed at board level.

This is why the role the awards play in shining a spotlight on role models who are changing the industry and inspiring more women to consider a long-term career in retail is so important.

Innovation is vital in revitalising the industry – brands at the forefront have recognised that consumers need more to tempt them away from the convenience of online and adapted accordingly. One retailer has set up ‘experience desks’ for shoppers to book special services such as blow dries and manicures whilst another is using smart mirrors in dressing rooms to request different sizes, alternative products and pay without queueing.

In recognition of this, this year, everywoman has introduced a brand-new category the ‘Innovator Award’ – to celebrate women implementing innovative retail solutions or being exceptionally creative in an unconventional way.

The 2020 Barclaycard everywoman in Retail Awards categories are:

Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Amazon - for an owner/ founder of a retail business that has been operating for 12 months or more, whose vision will inspire other women to start their own enterprise.

– Sponsored by Amazon - for an owner/ founder of a retail business that has been operating for 12 months or more, whose vision will inspire other women to start their own enterprise. Above & Beyond Award - for a woman at any stage of her career that has truly gone above and beyond her role to help drive the organisation's success.

- for a woman at any stage of her career that has truly gone above and beyond her role to help drive the organisation's success. Leader Award – for a woman whose significant contribution to the strategic and/or commercial direction of the business has increased productivity, innovation or employee engagement.

– for a woman whose significant contribution to the strategic and/or commercial direction of the business has increased productivity, innovation or employee engagement. Male Mentor Award – Sponsored by Specsavers - for a man for his active commitment to advancing or championing the career progression of women in retail through mentorship.

– Sponsored by Specsavers - for a man for his active commitment to advancing or championing the career progression of women in retail through mentorship. Rising Star Award - for a woman aged under 25 who is excelling in her retail career, making a valuable contribution to her organisation.

- for a woman aged under 25 who is excelling in her retail career, making a valuable contribution to her organisation. Customer Experience Award – for a woman who has been instrumental in improving or transforming the customer experience.

– for a woman who has been instrumental in improving or transforming the customer experience. *NEW* Innovator Award – for a woman implementing innovative retail solutions or being exceptionally creative in an unconventional and innovative way.

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman, comments:

“The retail renaissance has allowed more women the opportunity to thrive in a dynamic and changing industry. We are thrilled to showcase a new wave of women leading the way as leaders and innovators through the awards. We look forward to welcoming these women who will inspire the future generation to continue pursuing a career in retail and succeed in the industry.”

Nicole Olbe, Managing Director, Payment Partnerships at Barclaycard, said:

“We have been proud sponsors of the Barclaycard Everywoman in Retail Awards for 3 years, and are delighted to announce that submissions for the 2020 awards are now open. New this year, the ‘Innovator Award’ reflects the exciting changes happening in the industry, and embodies the spirit of the applicants who are truly transforming retail for the better. Barclaycard’s depth and expertise in supporting a huge variety of retailers makes us the ideal partner for these awards, and we can’t wait to see what we’re confident will, once again, be an outstanding array of entries across all categories.”

Nominations are open until 13th April and are free to enter. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 10 September 2020.