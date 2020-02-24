Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched

@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and community champion @GoogleStartupUK, have launched the 2020 Women in Software Power list to champion the female talent driving the digital economy.

Nominations open for 2020 Women in Software Power List and Changemaker List, with a £3000 cash prize for the 2020 Woman in Software category. Alongside the Women in Software list, there will be a separate list recognising the Changemakers within the UK sector. This new initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the organisations and teams driving diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural celebration, the upcoming 2020 honour roll will recognise 30 exceptional women who have used their notable skills in coding and software to make important contributions to our economic growth.

There will also be a £3000 prize awarded to the winner of the Woman in Software of the Year category. This is a new honour, which will single out an exceptionally talented and peerless woman from the world of coding and tech.

The Woolf Partnership - a leading recruitment consultancy and champion of diverse talent - will be the main sponsor for the ChangeMakers award.

“Today’s business challenges present a new wave of leadership and talent priorities. I founded The Woolf Partnership because I’m passionate about helping talented and driven individuals reach their leadership potential, within organisations that understand how important diversity is. This is why I’m thrilled for The Woolf Partnership to be sponsoring the 2020 Woman in Software award - it’s an honour to be recognising and celebrating the next wave of female talent in the digital space,” says The Woolf Partnership Director Amy Woolf.

For the Women in Software list, the tech and software community is encouraged to nominate female tech colleagues and leaders it believes are either creating interesting things, working in tech teams that are creating interesting things, building amazing companies creating cool stuff – or all of the above! The initiative also encourages women from the software profession to step up and nominate themselves if they feel they belong on the list.

For the Changemakers list, people are encouraged to nominate a tech team from an organisation that has an office based in the UK and which has launched or led an initiative that has taken place any time since January 2017.

Simply click https://www.womeninsoftware.com/ and fill out the form for either or both powerlists. A team of judges will take a look at the shortlist and announce winners during London Tech Week on June 11th at a reception hosted at Level 39.

Commenting on the Women in Software and Changemakers Lists, Evgeny Shadchnev, CEO of Makers, said: “I look forward to a time when we won’t have to create lists that celebrate women for their achievements. But until we level the playing field, there remains a fundamental need to call out and elevate those individuals that are helping to shape the world we live in through their talents and commitment in the workforce. We look forward to announcing the winners and helping to bring a community together to showcase the power and contributions of exceptional women working in the coding world. We also look forward to praising the organisations that truly believe and work hard towards their advancement.”