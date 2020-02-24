 
Celebration of the perfect training partnership

@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first cohort of military veterans complete their training in the North East

LCG’s Construction Academy in Middlesbrough provides fully funded training to members of the armed forces and military veterans. Aimed at helping veterans back into employment and preparing serving personnel for life after the military, the servicemen and women on the Property Maintenance course have gained a range of skills including painting and decorating, plastering, joinery and bricklaying.

Having now completed the course, LCG and Building Heroes have hosted a celebration event with 15% of graduates gaining full time employment immediately following completion.

Speaking at the event David Prew, learner and army veteran for 39 years, is due to leave in 3 months’ time and is grateful for the opportunities that this partnership has given not only himself but to the other learners. This five-week intensive course has been a brilliant steppingstone and all learners are looking forward to what they can now do with their new skills that they have been taught.

CEO and Founder, Brendan Williams of Building Heroes said “Building Heroes are really excited about our collaboration with Learning Curve Group Construction Academy, in Middlesbrough. It enables us to provide a much sought after service for our beneficiaries in the North East where there are large numbers of Service Leavers and Veterans. This partnership will deliver over 100 life enhancing opportunities a year into the entire Military Family. This marks another significant step along the road to Building Heroes delivering 1,000 places each year around the country on our Pathway into Construction programme and becoming the pre-eminent Military-to-Construction reskilling organisation”.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive at Learning Curve Group, said: “This partnership is a perfect example of how we can support people to better their lives through relevant training programmes that don’t cost a penny. We’re really proud of the work we do with charities and communities, and we’re looking forward to strengthening this partnership further as our first cohort of learners join us in January.  

The next course will run at Learning Curve Group Construction Academy on Skippers Lane industrial estate in Middlesbrough for five days per week over a five-week period.

