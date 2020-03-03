 
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start

Details
Hits: 316
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ Den’ style event recently, pitching their business ideas to local employers.

Tom Francis of Francis Kirk Ltd, Steven Hadfield from Tameside Council Markets, John Holden from the college’s commercial Restaurant at Tameside One scrutinized the students’ proposals.

Before the event, students were split into teams and asked to create re-branding plans for their choice of employer. The students then pitched their ideas to the businesses.

Steven Hadfield, markets and business development manager at Tameside Council, would now like to work closely with the students on the branding of the ‘Tameside youth market’ initiative, attracting young entrepreneurs to sell their products locally.

Steven said: “I would like to say that the business students at Tameside College are a fantastic group of young people. Working closely with Tameside College on a number of projects, I have been able to experience first hand the enthusiasm and commitment they have for the work they are doing. What was delivered throughout the session well and truly exceeded those expectations and I was more than convinced by their business plans.”

Llinos Leonard, business teacher at Tameside College, said: “I am extremely proud and pleased with the business students’ get up and go attitude when it comes to this project. They have impressed myself and the businesses which they pitched to with their innovative ideas and I believe that they will take away lots of key skills from the experience.”

 

