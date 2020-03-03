 
Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year

Hits: 350
Learning Curve Group Building

Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 100 employer once again. 

The growing training provider, based at DurhamGate, has achieved a ranking on the list for the second year. The list, compiled by Best Companies, is calculated through employee feedback that covers everything from management and leadership, to job satisfaction and work-life balance. Published in The Sunday Times on 23 February, the list showcases businesses across the UK that value their people. 

Brenda McLeish, CEO at Learning Curve Group, said: “Learning Curve Group are delighted to be placed in the Best Companies to Work for Top 100 list for the second year running. Our employee count has grown significantly since last year and given that it’s the staff who submit feedback for this award, it is incredible that even with significant growth we continue to be an amazing place to work.  

“LCG is made up of amazing people who do fantastic things to transform lives every day, which is why we are one of the Best Companies in the list. We will continue to work hard to make LCG somewhere that people want to work and be part of an incredible team.”

Ranking 95 on the list, Learning Curve Group has grown significantly over the last 18 months further establishing their status as one of the largest training providers in the UK. With over 400 employees completing the anonymous survey, the results are a true representation of how employees feel about working at LCG. 

One of the biggest investments for the business has been around the launch of the ‘Purple People Academy’ in 2018, which involved upskilling staff within the business as well as the recruitment of 40 young apprentices. 

As a training provider, LCG have developed a ‘practice what they preach’ mentality which really focuses on increasing staff development and providing staff opportunities for progression. 

