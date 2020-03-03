 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns

Details
Hits: 383
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coronavirus

@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line about  #CoronaVirus #Covid-19

Global employment law consultancy, Peninsula, has seen a 20% increase in calls to its 24-hour HR advice line, as UK employers call in asking for urgent advice on how best to manage and prepare their workplace for COVID-19. 

Peninsula acts as an HR hotline for over 40,000 UK businesses and over the past week has received thousands of calls from worried employers about the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the influx of requests, a coronavirus advisory team has been created to deal with the enquiries. Employer queries have been broad and have ranged from whether they need to pay employees who self-isolate, harassment of Chinese workers to remote working practices. 

Commenting on how employers can help prepare staff and the workplace for coronavirus, Kate Palmer, Associate Director of Advisory at Peninsula, said:

“Despite growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, it is important not to act too hastily in responding to it. While we may see an increasing number of companies exploring new ways to prevent the spread of the virus, such as closing offices and banning all forms of physical contact like handshakes, it should be remembered that the risk of contracting the virus in the UK remains relatively low.

“However, employers should bear several areas in mind.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all travel to the Hubei province, which includes Wuhan and Xiangfan. It also warns against all, but essential travel to the rest of mainland China and, in any case, some airlines have suspended flights to mainland China. Employers should consider alternatives, which may include postponing a business trip until the risk of infection no longer exists, or carrying out meetings via Skype or video conferencing, where possible.

“If an individual has recently travelled back from severely affected areas like Iran and parts of Northern Italy, the government is currently advising that they self-isolate even if no symptoms are present. There is no obligation to pay an employee who is not sick but cannot come to work because they have been told by a medical expert to self-isolate, or have had to go into quarantine. However, due to the circumstances, employers may decide to maintain payment to the individual, mainly if they were in Wuhan or the Hubei Province on business. If employees who fall into this category attempt to come to work, they should be reminded of these instructions and instructed to go home for the stated period.

Advertisement

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

“Alternatively, the employee could be allowed to take this period as annual leave or provided the opportunity to work from home while they see if they do start to show symptoms

“For employees travelling back from other affected areas, which at this moment includes Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, they may decide to self-isolate if they feel they have been exposed. Again, there is no legal requirement to pay employees in this scenario unless they report as sick during that time, in which case normal sickness absence and pay procedures should apply.

“Though, Acas suggests that it is best practice to treat this period as sick leave and follow usual sick pay policies or offer the employee the option of taking paid annual leave. This can help reduce the risk that the employee feels compelled to attend work and by doing so, put other employees at risk of catching the virus. Some employers may nevertheless choose not to pay employees in this situation. While this is not unlawful, employers should be consistent in their approach if more than one employee is affected to avoid claims of less favourable treatment.

“It is likely that employers will have to prepare for higher than normal levels of absence in their business, including self-isolation, sickness absence or parents who need time off work because their child’s school has closed”.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Engineering family influenced my decision to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 @adiGroupLtd - Ian Hart Talks Engineering #CareersIt’s day
New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute
Sector News
@henleyco New Creative Media Partnership with @SAEinstituteUKThe Henle
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad
O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas!
Sector News
@TheO2 Arena gives @NKCollege1 students the #VIP treatment and access
Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Five key priority areas for the 2020 Budget to underpin wider social and economic transformation for the UK over coming decades
Sector News
@RussellGroup submission to the #Budget2020 Russell Group have publish
Teachers to strike over pensions at Colfe’s independent school, Greenwich
Sector News
Teachers at Colfe’s School, Greenwich, have voted for strike action
#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?
Sector News
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships
Sector News
Former #apprentice @JacobYoungMP calls on Teesside businesses to consi
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: We need some Radical Thinking to make a new Modern Skills Provider 33 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 36 minutes ago

Webinar series, with templates: Developing your...

How do you move from an apprenticeship standard and the requirements of the employer, to a full blown curriculum with schemes of work and individual...

  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 39 minutes ago

5-part webinar series: Preparing your apprentices for...

Thousands of apprentices are due to go through their end-point assessment in the coming months. It’s different and high-stakes. Making sure your...

  • Tuesday, 07 April 2020 09:30 AM
  • online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page