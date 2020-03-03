New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute

@henleyco New Creative Media Partnership with @SAEinstituteUK

The Henley College is delighted to announce that we now have a partnership with SAE Institute for their Creative Media courses.

At The Henley College there is always the ambition to continuously enhance the student experience, both while attending the college and for setting students up for when they graduate. With this in mind, we are incredibly pleased to announce the new partnership with SAE Institute. SAE are a well-recognised creative media education institute who have been in operation for over 40 years. They are recognised for providing students with access to the best industry equipment and facilities, employing teaching staff with strong industry experience and delivering hands on teaching and learning in small class environments.

SAE UK offers industry focused creative media honours degrees, skills diplomas and short courses across six subject areas - Animation, Audio, Film, Games, Music Business and Web Development to ensure students leave equipped with skills to flourish in the creative media industry.

This new link will provide our students with increased and new opportunities to develop their education and future career while studying t the college through this link. Some of these opportunities will include:

Two scholarship opportunities

Work experience opportunities

Up to three annual specialist workshops for students in a chosen field conducted by SAE staff

Access for students and staff to SAE Extra Master classes run by industry experts

Bespoke tours of the local SAE campus and facilities

SAE will give progression talks to L2 and L3 students in relevant subjects

Creative Media curriculum leader Sarah Wilson said “I am very excited to announce our new partnership with SAE institute Oxford. This amazing connection allows our students to have access to state of the art TV studios, recording rooms and top of the range cameras. SAE will hold a variety of workshops on subjects such as animation, editing, green screen and editing both in college and at their oxford centre. Our students will also have access to their industry talks as well as being able to undertake work placement for them during their two years on this course.

"It is an amazing opportunity for Creative Media, Animation and Music performance students at The Henley College.”

