#Coronavirus apprenticeship update from IfATE

The Institute @IFAteched understands the unique challenge that Covid-19 presents to the delivery of apprenticeships and that its impact is widespread. 

We are working closely with the Department for Education to develop a comprehensive and complete set of measures that permit professional discretion so that individuals are protected and disruption is minimised, whilst safeguarding the quality of apprenticeships, should it not be possible to extend the length of an apprenticeship. 

We anticipate providing detailed guidance this week.  

Should you need to speak to someone about an imminent assessment please speak to the EQAP for the apprenticeship standard or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Harnessing the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to create and improve education and assessment solutions for lifelong learning
#MachineLearning and #AI ArtificialIntelligence for #LifelongLearning
Overcoming the Challenges of Managing a Remote Team
The pros and cons of #RemoteWorking and how to overcome the typical ch
Job interviews go online as candidates stuck at home
Recruitment firms are going online to interview candidates who are wor

 
 

