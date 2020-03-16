MSP Borders College’s approach to hospitality training

Local MSP Christine Grahame has praised @BordersCollege approach to hospitality training following a visit with College Principal @AngelaCoxBC

The College runs an on-site restaurant, open to the general public, as a commercial environment where all aspects of service are run by students from front of house service to preparation and cooking of the meals. The Restaurant, which can accommodate up to 60 people, is open five days per week for lunch and on a Tuesday evening for dinner, as well as being available for private events.

The training students access whilst working in the Restaurant ranges from placements for school pupils to learn basic food preparation, barista and service skills through to an HN in Hospitality Management, which includes Event Management, Budgeting and Business Skills, with different groups of students frequently working together.

Commenting, Ms Grahame said:

“I was really impressed with the level of service provided at the Restaurant and would encourage anyone local to consider giving it a go. In giving students the chance to work in an in-house commercial restaurant, the College is equipping them with invaluable skills and experience.

“It’s also great to see the Restaurant committed to using local produce wherever possible, which also links in with the College’s agricultural courses.

“I understand the College is working with local tourism groups to develop a strategy for visitors to the area and to ensure it’s supporting those careers which are needed locally – I look forward to seeing how this develops in future.”

Borders College Principal Angela Cox said:

“I was delighted that Christine was able to experience our Restaurant. We are proud of the quality of the food and service that the students deliver at Borders College. This prepares them well to progress in their careers.”

