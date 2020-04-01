Nail a career in carpentry and Joinery

Sharon McDonald is currently studying Carpentry & Joinery at @BordersCollege. The 43-year-old from Galashiels previously worked in an administrative role within SQA’s Verification department, but recently decided on a career change.

Always having had a passion for woodwork led to a decision back in 2018 to follow her dream and become a carpenter, joining the growing number of females working within the construction industry.

Describing her time at College as thoroughly enjoyable, Sharon has undertaken a placement with Big Tree Society, based at Harestanes, Ancrum, and hopes to someday own her own furniture-making business.

Her message to any females looking to join the industry is: “Everybody is equal. I’ve learned so much and gained a lot of confidence since starting this course, so if you fancy a career in construction, just go for it!”

UPDATE - Currently all face to face teaching is suspended due to COVID-19.

