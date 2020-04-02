Alliance Learning becomes part of University of Bolton Group

Top independent training provider Alliance Learning has officially joined @BoltonUni Group

Based in Horwich, Bolton, Alliance is one of the largest independent apprenticeship training providers in the North West with over 50 years’ experience in the training industry.

Consistently rated as a ‘Good Provider’ by Ofsted, the organisation employs over 70 staff and trains around 600 apprentices and 6,000 individuals every year to gain vital new skills to take back to the workplace.

It is a registered charity and has been working collaboratively with the University of Bolton since 2016.

Dr Kondal Reddy Kandadi, Chair of Alliance Learning and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, said: “The two organisations will pool their experience, learning infrastructure, industry links and expertise to ensure that all learners benefit and enhance their skills to fulfil their potential and improve productivity in the industry.

“Alliance Learning’s apprentices and the University’s Engineering students are already reaping the benefits of this strategic partnership.

“For example, the Level 5 Management Apprenticeships are now delivered at the University’s state-of-the-art Institute of Management (IoM) building in Bolton town centre.

“The students from the University are developing hands-on-experience with engineering tools and machinery at Alliance.

From Tuesday March 31, the date that the two organisations officially joined forces, learners from Alliance Learning will be able to progress seamlessly from Level 1, right up to Level 8 degrees.

Alliance Learning, Bolton College and the University of Bolton have also formed “ConnectED”, a one-stop shop in the IoM building, where employers can call in to get expert advice about apprenticeships, education and training.

Business Development Managers with a wide range of expertise are based in the offices and on hand to help.

Kelly Perkin, Chief Executive of Alliance Learning, said: “We are delighted to have officially joined the University of Bolton Group.

“It is an exciting time. Building on our existing strategic partnership, we will invest in what matters most to our learners, employers, customers, staff and regional industry.

“Alliance Learning has been delivering high quality training for over 53 years by highly qualified and experienced tutors who provide top quality, industry-accredited courses.

“When you combine this with the fantastic organisations that are part of the University of Bolton Group, imagine what we can achieve collectively.

“We cannot wait to get started on further transforming the lives of our future generation, locally and nationally, through learning and skills development.”

Professor George E Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, said: “The University of Bolton Group is delighted to take our invaluable collaboration with Alliance Learning to the next level.

“It will have a hugely beneficial impact on the community’s employment opportunities going forward.”

Alliance Learning, based in Bolton, is one of largest independent Apprenticeship training providers in the North West and has more than 53 years’ experience in the training industry. As a registered charity, Alliance Learning invests any profits back into the business to improve facilities and resources for delivery.

Alliance Learning has been delivering Apprenticeships, Training Courses and Foundation Degrees throughout the North West, covering a wide range of Apprenticeships, including Business Administration, Customer Service, Childcare, Engineering and Leadership & Management.

It also offers a wide range of training courses and NVQ's in sectors including Health & Safety, Specialised Plant, Mental Health, First Aid, Engineering and much more.

In 2016, Alliance Learning began delivery of the Early Years Foundation degrees, accredited by the University of Bolton. The second cohort will graduate in the summer.