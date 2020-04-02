LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has developed a new qualification, specifically targeted at candidates who wish to improve their knowledge and understanding across a number of subjects. The qualification is composite based and flexible. Candidates can choose to work towards one of two qualifications within the Pre Suite: the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies (34 credits) or the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies Diploma (45 credits).

Mandatory units comprise Foundation English Language, Mathematics and Study Skills Candidates can then select from a wide variety of optional units, including Biology, Computing, Accounting, Hospitality and Business.

Assessment is theory based in the form of assignments. The one exception is the Foundation English Language qualification. Further information is available by downloading the qualification specification.

