LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has developed a new qualification, specifically targeted at candidates who wish to improve their knowledge and understanding across a number of subjects. The qualification is composite based and flexible. Candidates can choose to work towards one of two qualifications within the Pre Suite: the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies (34 credits) or the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies Diploma (45 credits).
Mandatory units comprise Foundation English Language, Mathematics and Study Skills Candidates can then select from a wide variety of optional units, including Biology, Computing, Accounting, Hospitality and Business.
