CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff

Details
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial savings by preparing to furlough a number of staff through the government’s job retention scheme and by freezing the 2020/21 staff pay rise. Staff were informed of the plans in a personal message from chief executive Sarah Beale.

The action is necessary in order to protect construction industry money as employers face the coronavirus crisis. It will enable CITB to continue to provide maximum support for construction skills, as it has by deferring levy payment bills for three months and by bringing forward apprenticeship grant payments to employers.

The organisation is advising its employees that CITB has to adapt to the current situation, reviewing its size and levels of activity in order to support skills across the construction industry. It will continue to prioritise its work to meet the immediate needs of construction employers and their requirements for a skilled workforce after the crisis comes to an end. 

Sarah Beale said: “Our first priority is to support construction businesses who are facing very significant, immediate challenges around cash flow. This, like all businesses, means taking action to reduce costs whilst protecting the jobs of our valued colleagues for the long term.  We will continue to review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are providing vital support to our customers throughout the present situation and beyond.”

