National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown

AoC Sport, the lead organisation for sport and physical activity in 16+ education, is running the Fifa 2020 College Lockdown Championships to encourage students to come together virtually in these uncertain times.

The tournament offers a fun, stimulating way for young people to engage competitively in one of the most popular video game titles around.

Gamers will be in teams of three on either an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4 battling it out to represent their college in a showcase final featuring a team from the current England Under-19 college squad.

British Esports chair Andy Payne OBE said:

“We’re excited to be launching this new competition in partnership with our friends at AoC Sport. In these strange and uncertain times, it’s great to bring the community together virtually and allow students to get involved in something stimulating and inspiring.”

At a time when students are not able to develop skills through playing sport physically, esports competitions can have a vital role in improving the same aspects such as teamwork, communication and sportsmanship.

Dean Hardman, AoC Director of Sport and Student Experience said:

“We are really pleased to be offering member colleges this competitive esports opportunity over the next few weeks.

“Many colleges have participated in esports over the past two years as part of our valued partnership with the British Esports Association and this FIFA lockdown tournament presents a further opportunity for even more colleges and students to get involved, playing one of the most popular video game titles among students.”

This tournament is not affiliated with or sponsored by Electronic Arts Inc. or its licensors

