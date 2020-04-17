 
TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING

British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching and learning support from @STEMLearningUK 

Suitable for all ages from 4-19, STEM Learning has carefully selected more than 300 activities and materials available from our bank of over 14,000 free resources to support parents and carers with home learning, with a particular focus on STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and maths.

STEM Ambassador Tim Peake also features in a new video where he answers school children’s questions about how to become an astronaut. He reveals whether astronauts worry about loo roll running out, discusses pre-launch quarantine and COVID-19 on the International Space Station, and even predicts that one day children will be going into space.

This content joins a number of astronomical-themed activities for budding space travelers, including ‘Mission X’ which encourages students to train like an astronaut and a Moon Camp Challenge to design a moon camp, with space providing an engaging and exciting way for children to learn about science and mathematics.

Other fun, hands-on STEM activities that can easily be carried out at home include how to bounce an egg using nothing but vinegar, using jelly to learn about how things dissolve and identifying solids and liquids, building helicopter spinners, and learning about the spectrum of light while making ‘Thank You NHS’ rainbows. (Top 10 available upon request).

Other available advice for parents includes how to maintain your child’s wellbeing as a result of Coronavirus and a survival guide for parents who are home learning for the first time. For extra support, STEM’s subject experts are available weekdays from 8:30am to 4.30pm via a webchat, accessible on all of STEM’s webpages.

STEM Learning is the UK’s the largest provider of education support in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). STEM Learning is a non-profit, working with schools, colleges and others working with young people, including providing resources for both parents and teachers.

Over the coming months, the activities and materials will be supported with regular video content from other famous STEM Ambassadors.

STEM Ambassador Tim Peake says:

“I was fortunate enough to become an astronaut, but even if I hadn’t there are so many interesting and exciting careers in space and aviation that are all made possible by STEM subjects. The most important thing, regardless of what field you’d like to work in, is to follow what you’re passionate about; work hard at it, be determined and, while there will be ups-and-downs along the way, you will always see it through.”

Fran Dainty, STEM’s Head of Education added:

“Supporting families with home learning has never been more important, but there’s no reason for it to be daunting; that’s why we’ve published more than 300 activities and materials; free for everybody. Not only are they enjoyable and easy to do, but fun, and the parents here at STEM have been writing blogs about their own science experiments, tips and experiences, which are also available to read.

“Not only will these activities help inspire the next generation of astronauts, scientists and engineers, but also help both parents and teachers navigate upcoming summer term of home learning as smoothly as possible, with live chat also available to help with any questions or advice.”

All resources have been curated by STEM Learning’s specialist team of experienced subject teachers, and cover all ranges from 4 to 19 and are available for both teachers and parents. 

