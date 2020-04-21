 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top 5 Factors Affecting Student Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Details
Hits: 490
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Over the last couple of months, 102 countries have shut all schools, meaning approximately 900 million children and young adults are now reliant on mock exam performance, less accurate online assessments and potentially being met by a bleak amount of employment opportunities.

Many will assume this as an unforeseen ‘holiday’ for students, overlooking the effects the pandemic is having on those in education. With no concrete plans in place as it stands, students are increasingly susceptive to mental health issues and an overall sense of uncertainty surrounding their future.

Whilst daily workloads and exam pressure have been lifted, students everywhere are facing a whole new wave of stress-inducing factors. 

  • There are 2 million students in higher education in the UK, 23% are international students, most of whom are unable to return home due to travel restrictions in place
  • Globally, 1 in 5 students already suffer with a mental health issue, depression and anxiety are the top two offenders
  • 1 in 3 uni students has experienced an issue for which they felt the need for professional help

Fresh Student Living provide insights on concerns they have been asked about, including the most common factors that can be affecting mental health amongst the younger generation:

1. HEALTH & SOCIAL DISTANCING

Along with the overwhelming worry of contracting COVID-19, students living on campus have become anxious not only about the state of their own personal health but also that of their family members who they are unable to visit and care for.

Up until March 17, around 46% of 18-24 year-olds were going outside as usual during the coronavirus outbreak, but with the latest lockdown measures put into place across the UK, more people have started to take self-isolation seriously. International students are especially concerned about returning home and potentially putting their loved ones at risk.

2. ISOLATION-INDUCED LONELINESS

Prior to COVID-19 outbreak, an average of 82% of UK university students admit to feeling lonely. With the social distancing measures currently put in place, it’s likely that the feeling of loneliness will be heightened. As per government advice, most students have been asked to stay in their student accommodation rather than travelling, worst affecting those who cannot return home to family and are left alone in their student accommodation.

3. ACCOMODATION

Fresh Student Living have revealed that all their buildings remain open, with a large number of students choosing to remain in their university living environment. Reception/concierge services are still running but in order to comply with social distancing measures, the 2m rule must be met with fellow residents and staff at all times, alongside regular handwashing. All social spaces have been closed including gyms, however online fitness classes by Les Mills are on offer as an alternative.

4. FINANCES

The most popular part-time jobs for students include retail, catering and babysitting, all of which are not viable job options right now. With their ‘extra income’ cut down, many students are worried about their finances - their student loan in particular being a big question mark. Fresh Student Living have confirmed with Student Loans Company that they are following their standard process for tuition and maintenance payments and the third semester payment should not be affected at this time.

Advertisement

5,000 apprentices â€“ and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of

5. FUTURE EMPLOYMENT

Seven in ten 18-24-year-olds feel anxious about finding employment post-graduation and their ability to earn money in the near future due to the COVID-19 epidemic. International students will experience this more so due to the 4-month post-graduation deadline to find a job if they wish to remain in the UK. At this time, where it seems little can be done in terms of getting a head start on kickstarting their career, improving ‘soft skills’ may prove to be more useful.

Soft skills include those in the creative, adaptability and persuasion realm and have been revealed to be valued above hard skills by 57% of senior leaders. Free online courses and webinars on learning presentation techniques, languages, creative software are more relevant than ever.

LOOKING FOR SUPPORT?

If you’re struggling with feelings of depression, anxiety or isolation at uni, speak to your campus counsellor or reach out to a student support group. If you’d prefer to keep things anonymous, here are some useful resources for you:

Student Minds – Corona-related support for students.

Anxiety UK – Support for those diagnosed with anxiety

Mental Health Foundation – Support and info on mental health problems

No Panic – Support for those affected by panic attacks and OCD

  • Phone: 0844 967 4848
  • Youth Helpline: 0330 606 1174
  • Website: nopanic.org.uk

Papyrus – Young suicide prevention society

Samaritans – Support for those experiencing feelings of despair or depression

YoungMinds – Information on child and adolescent mental health

  • Phone: Parent’s helpline – 0808 802 5544
  • Young adults: Text YM to 85258
  • Website: youngminds.org.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

5,000 apprentices – and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of
SCHOOLS IGNORING GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTION ON PAYING SUPPLY TEACHERS
Sector News
According to @APSCo_org many schools are ignoring specific instruction
Universities need to be saved from bankruptcy during this crisis
Sector News
@EmmaHardyMP Shadow Minister for Universities, has called on the gover
How have universities and other higher education providers managed student accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has launched the first in a series of brief
Clyweliadau ar-lein yn agor ar gyfer y cwrs Theatr Gerdd
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n gobeithio cael lle ar gwrs Tystysgrif AU Coleg Gŵ
Online auditions open for Musical Theatre course
Sector News
Students hoping to gain a place on Gower College Swansea’s HE Cert i
Bristol researchers set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials
Sector News
The study will involve healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 with up to
Governments urged to act now to prevent coronavirus suicide risk
Sector News
There is growing concern about the far-reaching impact COVID-19 may ha
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force
Sector News
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page