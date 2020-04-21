Work experience led graduate to achieve her dreams with top legal firm

A HISTORY graduate has achieved her dream of qualifying as a solicitor at a leading legal firm @Cartmells after being inspired by her time with the company while on work experience.

Taylor Chanter, 27, was determined to land a job at Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors following a brief internship with the firm almost four years ago.

After two years working with the top legal firm, during which she has thrown herself into her role and into the community, Taylor is delighted to have qualified as a solicitor.

“I am so pleased to have qualified,” said Taylor. “Cartmell Shepherd is such a great firm to work for.”

Julian Nelson, head of family law at Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors, said: “‘Due to ill-health I spent some time working reduced hours last year, I couldn’t have managed without Taylor, she absolutely rose to the challenge and I have been delighted when clients and barristers have reported back to me as to how impressed they were with Taylor’s expertise. She is a real credit to the firm.”

Taylor has found the company’s friendly approach has helped her professional development.

She said: “I am working with the family law team and they could not have been more welcoming or more supportive. They are so experienced and have such a broad and detailed knowledge that there is always someone who can answer your question. They have been helpful with me every step of the way.

“I really enjoy the work and the fact that I can advise and help clients through a difficult time in their lives.”

Taylor also values Cartmell Shepherd’s approach of embracing the local community which she says has really helped her personal development.

“I think within two weeks of starting with the firm I was taking part in a Penrith Goes Orange event, which is a big annual community event.

“It helps you get to know a lot of people, whether that’s clients, people from other businesses, or other people in the community, and you see them in a relaxed setting which is great. You also experience first-hand the benefits of helping charities and the importance of being part of the community.

“It helps you get to know colleagues from the different offices as well. I was working in Cartmell Shepherd’s Brampton office at the time so I got to know the team in Penrith, and that really helps when you get to know people across the company.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting involved with the Carlisle Futures group which is an organisation set up to help young professionals to network. You get to meet people in different businesses, people of your own age, and share your experiences and have fun at the same time at their social events. You build relationships with people in other companies as well which helps now and for the future.

“Cartmell Shepherd really encourage you to take part in these activities and invest the time in you to attend networking events. It definitely helps your personal and professional development to do that. It takes you out of your comfort zone, builds your confidence and helps you appreciate and understand the importance of business development .”

Taylor is based out of Cartmell Shepherd’s Carlisle offices but is currently working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally from Watford, Taylor graduated from Lancaster University in 2014 with a history degree before going on to achieve a distinction in her graduate diploma in Law in 2016.

She also successfully completed a Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Law in August 2017.

For the last four years Taylor has set her sights on a career with Cartmell Shepherd. “After having work experience with Cartmell Shepherd in the summer of 2016 I knew this was where I wanted to be. It really gave me the perseverance to chase my dream job,” she said.

Taylor lives in Carlisle with her partner. They are both keen mountain bikers and when the lockdown is over they are looking forward to getting back into the nearby Lake District hills.

Peter Stafford, managing director of Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors, said: "We are delighted that Taylor has gained her qualifications. It’s great to see how much she has enjoyed throwing herself into her role and into life in the community. We look forward to her having a long, successful, and happy career with Cartmell Shepherd.”

