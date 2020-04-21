 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support

Details
Hits: 360
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider support 

The Board of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers met on Tuesday and, as part of the agenda, considered the contents of the letter dated 17 April 2020 sent by the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister to all MPs in England on the Department for Education’s intention to provide support for apprenticeships and adult education.

The minister’s letter made it clear that the proposed support would only be available to providers in respect of apprenticeships offered by non-levy paying employers where providers hold ‘a direct contract’ with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).  It specifically states that support will not “apply in relation to apprenticeships funded from employer digital accounts where the contractual relationship is between the employer and the provider”, i.e. in respect of apprenticeships offered by levy paying employers.  In AELP’s view, this statement ignores the fact that the levy is a tax as defined by the Finance Act 2016.

Taking into account legal advice already sought by individual AELP members, the Board unanimously agreed that levy funded providers also have a direct contract with the ESFA and so the DfE’s grounds for excluding relief for them were not justified.  Therefore the Board has instructed AELP’s secretariat to immediately seek formal legal advice on whether the Department is still failing to comply with the Cabinet Office guidance to which the minister’s letter refers.

You may also be interested in these articles:

5,000 apprentices – and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of
SCHOOLS IGNORING GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTION ON PAYING SUPPLY TEACHERS
Sector News
According to @APSCo_org many schools are ignoring specific instruction
Universities need to be saved from bankruptcy during this crisis
Sector News
@EmmaHardyMP Shadow Minister for Universities, has called on the gover
How have universities and other higher education providers managed student accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has launched the first in a series of brief
Clyweliadau ar-lein yn agor ar gyfer y cwrs Theatr Gerdd
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n gobeithio cael lle ar gwrs Tystysgrif AU Coleg Gŵ
Online auditions open for Musical Theatre course
Sector News
Students hoping to gain a place on Gower College Swansea’s HE Cert i
Bristol researchers set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials
Sector News
The study will involve healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 with up to
Governments urged to act now to prevent coronavirus suicide risk
Sector News
There is growing concern about the far-reaching impact COVID-19 may ha
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force
Sector News
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page