Online auditions open for Musical Theatre course

Students hoping to gain a place on Gower College Swansea’s HE Cert in Musical Theatre are being invited to audition online this year.

Applicants are being asked to film themselves:

  • Performing one solo song with either a backing track or piano accompaniment. The song can be classical/traditional or contemporary
  • Performing one monologue, again classical or contemporary, of approximately two minutes in length
  • Explaining your performing arts and dance experience to date i.e. parts you have played, productions you have been involved in, theatre groups you have joined, courses you have completed

The finished videos can then be uploaded onto YouTube where the programme leader, Rhian Holdsworth, will view them and provide feedback.

“This is a very unusual time and we obviously cannot hold face-to-face auditions,” says Rhian. “However, we are really keen to continue the process and are looking forward to seeing how our potential students – and we as lecturers – can rise to the challenge. Please don’t worry if you’re not Stephen Spielberg! Videos shot with a mobile phone will be perfectly acceptable. What we want to see is your singing and acting talent and your enthusiasm for a career in the industry.”

The innovative Level 4 Cert HE Musical Theatre course is delivered in partnership with the University of Gloucestershire. It provides students with comprehensive training in dance, acting and singing and an opportunity to gain extensive stage experience, participating in workshops led by leading directors, musical directors and choreographers.

The deadline for submission is 11:59pm on Sunday 26 April 2020.

If you have any questions about the audition process please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information on how to upload your audition video please visit https://bit.ly/2wYr7WR

