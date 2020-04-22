 
Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force

Details
@HenleyCol are always immensely proud of our students who progress to roles within the public sector, especially at this time of national emergency. This week, we were delighted to hear from former student, Max Lea, who is now working in the police force.

“I joined The Henley College in 2009 to study the National Diploma in Uniformed Public Services, qualifying with a triple Distinction in 2011.

The year before, I started on an A Level programme, but after six short weeks I realised A Levels were not for me. I am a practical person and I prefer practical based learning, which is why the BTEC Uniformed Public Services course immediately spiked my interest, once I understood how it worked!

One of the great benefits of attending The Henley College was the Enrichment programme where I started personal training sessions at the gym at Gillotts School, where I met my closest friends at the College. This encouraged me to find a career that would utilise my excess energy. The Henley College staff also supported me with my Dyslexia that made exams so hard.

After leaving The Henley College, I completed a degree in Fitness Management and Personal Training at Southampton Solent University, where I was really well supported and became a successful personal trainer with David Lloyd. But after five years of training, I had gained the life skills to enable me to consider a change in career. I wanted more and could no longer resist the calling I had to serve the community I live in - so I applied to join Sussex Police. I am now a substantive police officer with qualifications in Driving and Public Order/Riot Policing. I have also been nominated to complete a Taser course and have been approached by a firearms sergeant with regards to the firearms recruitment process.

So how did The Henley College’s Uniformed Public Services Diploma help me?

I found the course suited my learning style perfectly. Rather than being bombarded with questions such as “How many electrons are there in a carbon atom?" I was discussing the emergency response plans to major incidents such as terrorist attacks or flooding and political/policing changes. I could not have been more engaged.

The course had a brilliant mix of studying British law and the laws of armed conflict, to the professional standards expected while you wear a uniform. The course prepared me well for policing, understanding how working for an emergency force is not a 9 to 5 job.

5,000 apprentices â€“ and counting!
Sector News
@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th ap
emlyon business school launches esports academic credits
Sector News
@emlyon business school is opening #esports to all students as part of
North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables
Sector News
North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of

Whilst on the BTEC course, we went to Calshot Activity Centre where we tried out a variety of outdoor pursuits and we had a visit from the British Army where we completed some “phys”, learned how to cook with Army rations and got a chance to try and eat one of the 4000kcal packs!

