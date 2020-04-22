North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables

North Kent College @NKCollege1 has ranked 2nd place nationally (out of 169 General FE Colleges) for Level 3 (A Level equivalent) achievement rates in 2019.
David Gleed, Principal said of the results
“This is an outstanding set of results for North Kent College. The National League Tables published in March have shown an outstanding performance across the board in terms of levels of student achievement from North Kent College curriculum departments last year.”
*Figures are based on comparative 2018 /19 results for Level 3 courses (being the largest element of the College’s work) for all General Further Education Colleges in England.
