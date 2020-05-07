 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted

Details
Hits: 420
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Newcastle image

@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an Ofsted inspection earlier this year.

The nursery passed the inspection with flying colours as all categories, from the quality of education and personal development, to behaviour and attitudes, leadership, and management, were graded outstanding.

The college was praised for having a ‘vital, significant, and positive’ impact on the young people in its care, while the inspector noted from parents using the nursery that nursery staff had made a big difference to the lives of asylum seekers and parents with refugee status.

"This is a fantastic result," said Barbara King, Vice-Principal of Newcastle College. "It is thanks to the hard work of Day Nursery Manager Jackie Czerwinski and all of the team within the nursery.

“Congratulations and well done to all of the team for the efforts they make every day to enrich the lives of the young people in their care."

The Ofsted report made no recommendations for improvement and reported that ‘the manager and her team work incredibly hard to create a stimulating and welcoming environment to inspire children’s curiosity and exploration.’

For more information on Newcastle College, visit https://www.ncl-coll.ac.uk/

Advertisement

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new
30 hours funding flexibilities
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/06/30-hours-funding-flexibilities

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page