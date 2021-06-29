 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BSBI featured in United Nations publication with ‘Global Degree’ project, launches multi-campus partnerships

Details
Hits: 2117
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (@BerlinSBI) is proud to announce that Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI, was recently featured in the UN Chronicle, the publication of the United Nations.

The UN Chronicle, produced by the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has served as the Organization’s flagship platform since 1946, providing authoritative information and debate on the activities of the larger United Nations system. The now digital publication continues to feature authoritative articles from a wide range of international experts and stakeholders.

Professor Kouveliotis contributed with an article outlining the idea of the ‘Global Degree’, the proposal for a new institutional model for higher education.

He said: “The Global Degree was conceived to fill a gap in international higher education, developing a concise and innovative system blending conventional and distance learning without abolishing existing structures.

“This concept aims to acknowledge that learning has evolved alongside technology and international mobility, whilst devising a new approach to deliver a truly global education experience reflecting on the themes of accessibility and inclusion.”

Committed to this approach, BSBI has recently announced new partnerships to offer students a multi-city, global education experience between Germany, France and Greece. Starting from September 2021, students will have the opportunity to enrol in a selection of courses awarded by BSBI’s academic partners, the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), International Telematic University UNINETTUNO and Concordia University Chicago (CUC), whilst studying in prestigious locations in Europe.

Working with PPA Business School in Paris and Independent Studies of Science & Technology College (IST) in Athens, BSBI will allow students to study in either France or Greece’s capital, then concluding their studies in at BSBI in Berlin.

Professor Kouveliotis said: “We are excited to launch this new project, taking studying abroad to a new level. Working with these amazing partners we aim to broaden our students’ cultural and knowledge exchange, whilst maintaining the excellent standards of education and student services our partners strive to deliver.”

BSBI launched in 2018 with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, tourism hospitality, events management, marketing and finance. Over recent years, the institution has expanded its portfolio through partnerships with universities in the UK and North America, as well as developing initiatives and services to accompany students during and after their studies.

“Our institution has its roots in Germany, but we’ve always looked to provide a worldwide learning experience, in line with the concept of the Global Degree. This is the brand of education BSBI believes in and wishes to implement,” Professor Kouveliotis added.

Resilience of employee-owners supports service users through pandemic
Sector News
To mark Employee Ownership Day (25 June), the Seetec Group celebrated
Derbyshire youngsters strike lockdown friendships with care home residents
Sector News
Derbyshire youngsters have been battling loneliness caused by the pand
Brockenhurst College appoints Vice Principal for Curriculum and Quality
Sector News
Brockenhurst College chiefs have appointed a Vice Principal for Curric

BSBI appoints Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer 

30th Jun 2020: Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has announced the appointment of Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

Professor Kouveliotis has more than 20 years of experience in international higher education as lecturer and author, as well as covering leadership roles. He is an accomplished researcher in a variety of disciplines and has worked as a consultant in the private and public sector.

He has taught in many educational organisations around the world including Newcastle University, University of Sunderland, Deree College, University of Indianapolis, Hellenic Air Force War College and Hellenic Naval War College, to name a few.

Professor Kouveliotis joined BSBI in 2019 as Programmes and Partnership Director. As an expert in developing new curricula, programmes syllabi and building new global educational networks and partnerships, he supported the school in its academic development.

A keen innovator, Professor Kouveliotis has promoted the use of the technologies and innovative teaching methods at BSBI, introducing virtual reality and organising simulations to allow students to apply their knowledge to real-life situations.

Under his guidance, the school launched ‘BSBI – Public Health Society’ (BPHS) in 2020 to share health-related knowledge with students and staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been the host of the webinar series ‘BSBI Dialogues’, focusing on the use of technology in higher education and featuring experts from international organisations.

In his new roles, he will help BSBI to further establish itself in Germany and the international higher education scene, providing guidance to open the school and its programmes to a global audience of students and partners.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Resilience of employee-owners supports service users through pandemic
Sector News
To mark Employee Ownership Day (25 June), the Seetec Group celebrated
Drop in school attendance due to Covid
Sector News
As the government releases its latest school attendance data which sho
Derbyshire youngsters strike lockdown friendships with care home residents
Sector News
Derbyshire youngsters have been battling loneliness caused by the pand
Brockenhurst College appoints Vice Principal for Curriculum and Quality
Sector News
Brockenhurst College chiefs have appointed a Vice Principal for Curric
The Sheffield College's Silver Plate Restaurant backs Know The Line campaign
Sector News
Students and staff at The Sheffield College’s (@sheffcol) Silver Pla
Civic participation platform wins Imperial's top prize for women entrepreneurs
Sector News
An Imperial student-founded startup has developed a social platform th
Barton Peveril’s Schools Art Competition Goes Global
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College’s annual Schools Art Competition r
Apprentice Ollie Leadbetter Part of Award-winning Compact Orbital Gears Company
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges were delighted to hear that Compact Orbital Gea
Apprentice of The Year sets her sights on nursing degree
Sector News
Care, Health and Early Years Apprentice, Hope Holliday has been named
Diversity Ambassadors Appointed to Improve Equality in Employment
Sector News
Ex England Rugby International Ugo Monye, and 2019 Apprentice Finalist
First Further Education College students selected to take part in the Washington Ireland Programme
Sector News
Belfast Met (@BfastMet) is delighted to be the first Further Education
What you need to know about behaviour and discipline in schools
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are asking teachers, parents and other school staff fo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5830)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page