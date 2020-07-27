 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The changing face of Higher Education – and how this benefits students at Hopwood Hall College

Details
Hits: 625
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The education sector is still adjusting to the challenges brought on by lockdown restrictions. Now – with light at the end of the tunnel – @HopwoodHall are getting a clearer picture of what the ‘new normal’ will be in September.

There is, however, uncertainly over the long-term viability of traditional Higher Education. With a question mark over its future, the answer looks to benefit students at those institutions with a more alternative and emerging model of university life.

With a diverse range of full-time and part-time vocational courses – teamed with a record for delivering e-learning – Hopwood Hall College is already a go to place for Further Education in Greater Manchester.

Its Higher Education offerings are quickly expanding too, with impressive academic results and 90% of students deeming their course to be ‘good, interesting and intellectually stimulating’ (source: NSS Results 2019).

Now Hopwood’s message that you can ‘Stay Near, Go Far’ is set to clinch a whole new generation of learners. After all, even with social distancing the make up of each pathway is set to be near identical to what was originally on the table.

There will remain a guaranteed personal approach to teaching on every course. Each learner will be known by their name, not to mention their personality, strengths and goals. It’s this kind of environment that means individuals can flourish and feel a part of a community.

This is largely down to Hopwood’s unique scale, which allows for real human interaction in which thoughts and ideas can thrive. The size of the classes mean people who signed up for that all-important face-to-face teaching will still get exactly what they paid for.

Each student’s investment – which at £6,000-per-year is significantly less than the £9,250-per-year sum demanded by competing institutions – is both affordable and pandemic-proof. Unlike other university routes, the essence isn’t stripped away due to the effects of COVID-19.

Everyone will feel welcome from day one. Everyone will have the chance to make friends. Most importantly, everyone will be taking one huge step towards achieving their potential.

Take, for instance, Hopwood’s Higher National Diploma in Animal Management. With elements of the course undertaken at the animal enclosure located on its 70-acre Middleton Campus, there will be physical on-site activities all year long.

New students can learn safely as they make the most out of sprawling woodland. Group work – which benefits learners both academically and personally – won’t be shunned for fear of people getting too close.

Advertisement

Letter from Gillian Keegan to MPs and Peers in England about the launch of T Levels in September
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
BrightSign Helps C&G Partners Revitalize and Unify On-campus Communications at Rockefeller University
Sector News
BrightSign, LLCÂ®, the global market leader in digital signage media p
New Foundation fundraising to give disadvantaged Black British students a boost into top universities
Sector News
@CowrieSF is a new foundation aiming to raise Â£500,000 to provide sch

The campus really is an exceptional feature, making Hopwood’s distinctive brand of university life stand out from its competitors. It truly provides an experience beyond what you can get elsewhere.

This quality is a luxury afforded to those institutions with small but effective models for offering Higher Education. It is, unfortunately, not a luxury that others can afford right now.

The typical ‘university experience’ (like classes held in huge lecture theatres and student accommodation bustling with Freshers) is no longer a guarantee. In fact, at many city-based institutions’ day-to-day life might look almost unrecognisable from what people envisioned when they chose their path before the pandemic.

It’s now even fair to doubt that the leap to a far away university will be the positive experience that many expect it to be. As well as the mounting costs of living away from home, students will also be giving up their support network in what could soon turn to trying times with little warning.

A local education now has endless possibilities, especially for those that envision a long-term future in the north west. Thanks to Hopwood’s growing relationships with local businesses, there’s a brilliant opportunity for students to build long-lasting links in their chosen industry. In this way, it puts learners on the fast track to employment.

Simon Farrar, Director of Higher Education at Hopwood Hall College, said:

“We are proud to offer a personal and robust approach to Higher Education.

“Everyone who joins us receives real-world experience as we nurture their confidence and independence.

“Our promise to ‘Stay Near, Go Far’ has been appealing to those in the local area for years, but now more people than ever are seeing the benefit.

“During these uncertain times, you can be certain of the amazing experience you’ll receive as a student at Hopwood Hall College.”

The entire country has had to re-evaluate the way we expected the next few years to go. From holidays to weddings, people are thinking outside the box and considering options that – until now – they never thought applied to them.

It’s understandable that the next logical step is to re-assess the merits of each Higher Education institution ahead of September.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Letter from Gillian Keegan to MPs and Peers in England about the launch of T Levels in September
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
BrightSign Helps C&G Partners Revitalize and Unify On-campus Communications at Rockefeller University
Sector News
BrightSign, LLC®, the global market leader in digital signage media p
New Foundation fundraising to give disadvantaged Black British students a boost into top universities
Sector News
@CowrieSF is a new foundation aiming to raise £500,000 to provide sch
Odilo provides the first unlimited learning ecosystem to the UK
Sector News
@ODILO_ENG is helping to bridge the gap in online learning by providin
Leeds City College welcomes new government scheme to support young people into employment
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has welcomed the new government scheme announced by the
Tell us your lockdown stories, says career group
Sector News
Young people across Lancashire are being challenged to use their exper
Scheduling software enables training companies to adapt to online learning
Sector News
Many training companies have been completely disrupted by the effects
Nossal Institute for Global Health launches free global COVID-19 course on FutureLearn
Sector News
@UniMelb’s Nossal Institute for Global Health launches free @FutureL
Genius School launch Young Entrepreneur Academy via digital education platform GeniusU
Sector News
14-year-old wins a place on @RogerHamilton's prestigious @GeniusUsocia
Ufi-Backed Company Shortlisted For Industry Award
Sector News
@Kinderly, who were awarded funding during @UfiTrust's #VocTech Impact
Dyfodol disglair i fyfyrwyr Mynediad
Sector News
Mae dros 220 o fyfyrwyr Mynediad yng Ngholeg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael
The future is bright for Gower College Swansea Access students
Sector News
Over 220 Access students @GowerCollegeSwa have received their Diplomas

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Anna Hennessy
Anna Hennessy has published a new article: Odilo provides the first unlimited learning ecosystem to the UK 4 hours 1 minute ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Tell us your lockdown stories, says career group 5 hours 34 minutes ago
Caroline Saunders
Caroline Saunders has published a new article: Scheduling software enables training companies to adapt to online learning 5 hours 49 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page