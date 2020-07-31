 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CloudSwyft and FutureLearn launch new Microsoft AI microcredential to upskill global learners

Details
Hits: 459
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CloudSwyft and FutureLearn launch new Microsoft AI microcredential to upskill global learners

@CloudSwyft partners with @FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform globally, launch new @Microsoft #AI course to bring future-ready technology upskilling courses, hands-on labs and microcredentials to global learners 

CloudSwyft Global Systems, Inc. (“CloudSwyft”), a Microsoft ISV Partner, and FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, announce a long term strategic partnership, primarily focused on jointly providing a broad range of online technology skills courses to FutureLearn’s global user base. The first course, entitled Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure: Machine Learning and Python Basics, has launched and is now open for enrolment. The user experience for each course is enhanced through a combination of Hands-On Labs, a Blended Learning Experience platform and Microsoft role-based certification exams.

Alongside the new Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure: Machine Learning and Python Basics course, additional Microsoft future-ready technology courses to be offered will include Data Science, Data Analysis, Front-End and Software Development, DevOps, Azure Data Scientist, Azure Developer and Administrator, Power BI, Dynamic 365, Power Platform and more. 

FutureLearn will launch a series of advanced Microsoft microcredentials as well as short online courses in the coming months featuring this content.

The comprehensive set of courses will enable both beginners and those with advanced technology skills to upskill, reskill and build their CVs through certifications and microcredentials in a highly dynamic global environment for employment.

Hands-On Labs are live cloud-based environments with pre-installed applications and tools that are aligned to each specific course. They allow learners to perform practical lab exercises through their browser, be graded and to successfully earn ‘hands-on lab accomplished’ digital credentials.

The Blended Learning Experience Platform, which is integrated within the FutureLearn platform, is a value-add service that allows learners to book technology experts and mentors for one-on-one remote sessions for guidance on Hands-On Lab and course modules.

“CloudSwyft has been at the forefront of future-ready skills development across a range of geographies. Microsoft is privileged to support a strong ecosystem of partners – including CloudSwyft – in our work to enable digital transformation of education. The strategic partnership with FutureLearn opens up a global market for CloudSwyft’s value-add courses and technology add-ons for existing courses, expanding the opportunity to fulfill our mission of helping every person and organization on the planet achieve more.” said Larry Nelson, Asia Regional General Manager, Microsoft Education

“We are thrilled to be working with FutureLearn to provide future-ready skills to their extensive global user base, both initially through our Microsoft courses, but also by integrating our Hands-On Labs product into their existing technology courses. We believe this will provide significant upskilling and reskilling opportunities, certifications and microcredentials at a time when digital skill learners need them the most,” said Dann Angelo De Guzman, founder and CEO of CloudSwyft.

Advertisement

UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as â€˜the new radicalsâ€™ in government,

Justin Cooke, Chief Content and Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn said:

“Technological disruption has propelled the world of work forward over the past few decades, creating huge demand for skilled professionals in areas such as AI, software engineering and data science. This disruption has meant that professionals will need to update at least 42% of core skills for existing roles in the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum. Recent events have only highlighted the growing need for talent with the right skills to fill these gaps. That’s why FutureLearn is proud to partner with CloudSwyft to deliver a number of high- quality and accessible Microsoft microcredentials to millions of learners, which aim to provide them with the career-boosting skills they need for in-demand roles.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Increase in parents feeling confident about sending children back to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/31/increase-in-parents-feeling-co
Race Equality Charter: Imperial College launches initial report
Sector News
A report sharing findings and recommendations from staff and students
AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost
Sector News
Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias said AI expert Professor Nick
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as ‘the new radicals’ in government,
Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro
Sector News
@Bruneluni London has launched the Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc
Lecturer’s BBC Experience Benefits SERC Students
Sector News
A @S_ERC (SERC) art and design lecturer who has been working on an ani
IBAT College Dublin appoints new Principal
Sector News
@IBATcollege, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third level insti
College student dreams big with new beauty business
Sector News
A Level 2 Hair and Beauty student at @barnsleycollege has set her sigh
NFTS To Launch Pioneering New Post Production Course In Partnership With WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix
Sector News
@NFTSFilmTVTO MEET INDUSTRY DEMAND FOR POST PRODUCTION SUPERVISION TRA
Top chefs team up to get young people cooking this summer & inspire future talent
Sector News
@Springboard_UK is inspiring young people with #fcsummerkitchen. Celeb

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements 10 hours 59 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 15 minutes ago

AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost: Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias… https://t.co/AfwT5C5dpF
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro 11 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page